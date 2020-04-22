Fans Roast Warner Bros. After They Wish Aquaman’s Amber Heard Happy Birthday

Fans torched the official Aquaman Movie twitter handle after they shared a photo of Amber Heard as Mera and wished her a happy birthday.

The official Aquaman Movie account wrote, “Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here’s to a fin-tastic day.”

Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here’s to a fin-tastic day 💙 pic.twitter.com/mfUqVzozLE — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) April 22, 2020

Now, it’s not out of the ordinary for film pages to wish the actors who have starred in the film or the franchise happy birthday. The 007 Twitter handle does it quite often. In fact, earlier this week they wished Billy Magnussen, who plays Logan Ash in the upcoming No Time To Die, a happy birthday.

Wish @BillyMagnussen a very Happy Birthday. Billy plays Logan Ash in NO TIME TO DIE, in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/ryGVYdDw8l — James Bond (@007) April 20, 2020

Fans responded with their theories regarding Magnussen’s character in the film, their desire to see the film in the comfort of their own home, and wishing Magnussen happy birthday as well.

Happy birthday, Billy!! — Taylor Briese (@BrieseTaylor) April 21, 2020

I will gladly pay $20 to watch it at home — Digital ⚔️ Viking (@adigitalviking) April 21, 2020

Betrays Felix. You can just feel it. — Time To Bond (@TimeToBond007) April 20, 2020

However, fans reacted quite differently to Warner Bros. happy birthday wish for Amber Heard.

Many pointed out Heard admitting that she physically abused Johnny Depp.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard assaulted Johnny Depp when his children were in the house: ‘I saw Amber lunge at Johnny, clawing, tugging and aggressively pulling him.’ https://t.co/wIor3oTubv — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) April 22, 2020

“i did start a physical fight – serial abuser AH #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/shEZHoHvvr — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) April 22, 2020

This woman has admitted multiple times to abusing her husband, she’s been arrested for abusing her wife but sure, let’s tweet about her because she’s pretty and keeps male fans watching. Women never face to consequences for their actions when it comes to being known abusers. 🙄 — Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) April 22, 2020

“And Johnny, whenever he was injured… he was just very dramatic about it.”pic.twitter.com/48EZXlxqYb — 🏴‍☠️ (@jacxpearl) April 22, 2020

Some shared the Change.org petition calling for Warner Bros. to replace Heard as Mera.

DC Entertainment: Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/OuH35P7iXa via @UKChange — brooke (@depplyhaIIows) April 22, 2020

Plenty of others simply mocked Warner Bros. or expressed their dissatisfaction at them wishing Heard happy birthday.

#AmberHeardBelongsToPrison people want to see her in orange suit. Can’t wait for that. pic.twitter.com/VpOC9BC8HI — 🐦 T w e e t i e B i r d 🐦 (@Sarah_Zarin) April 22, 2020

She told lies. Drop her. — Andrew Carter (@Ajcarter1984) April 22, 2020

so ur still supporting this abuser — 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐣𝐚 | 139 (@deppsintentions) April 22, 2020

you’re all cool with admitted and serial abusers? got it 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ezt6oWOu0Y — mandy (@queenbpip) April 22, 2020

There were some people who did support Heard and hoped she will show up in Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard is our Mera and haters can keep crying 😆 pic.twitter.com/N4cZnM02WJ — Mukul ʬ⁸⁴ (@Niceguy9490) April 22, 2020

Heard is currently embroiled in a $50 million defamation lawsuit brought against her by Johnny Depp. In the lawsuit, Depp and his lawyers allege that Heard devastated Depp’s reputation and career “when Ms. Heard first accused him of domestic violence on May 27, 2016.”

The suit adds, “Ms. Heard’s hoax allegations were timed to coincide with the day that Mr. Depp’s film, Alice Through the Looking Glass, was released in theaters. Her op-ed with its false implication that she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Mr. Depp, brought new damage to Mr. Depp’s reputation and career. Mr. Depp lost movie roles and faced public scorn.”

The lawsuit points out, “Just four days after Ms. Heard’s op-ed was first published on December 18, 2018, Disney announced on December 22, 2018 that it was dropping Mr. Depp from his leading role as Captain Jack Sparrow – a role that he created – in the multi-billion-dollar-earning Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.”

It accuses Heard of publishing the “op-ed with actual malice.”

It also claims that Heard abused Johnny Depp:

“Ms. Heard knew that the truth was that she violently abused Mr. Depp – just as she violently abused her prior domestic partner, which led to her arrest and booking for domestic violence, as well as a night in jail and a mug shot.”

She explained, “Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states. … Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong.”

Depp would appear to be vindicated in his claims that Heard abused him when audio footage emerged of Heard admitting to physically attacking Depp.

On the tape, Heard admits to attacking Depp with pots and pans, “That’s different. That’s different. One does not negate the other. That’s irrelevant. That’s a complete non sequitur. Just because I’ve thrown pots and pans does not mean you cannot come and knock on my door.”

She also admitted to getting physical with Depp, “I can’t promise you that I’ll be perfect. I can’t promise you that I won’t get physical again. God I f****** sometimes get so mad I lose it.”

Heard also admitted to hitting Depp, “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.”

Since this audio leaked, rumors have swirled around whether or not Heard would be replaced as Mera in Aquaman 2. A fan petition has gained significant steam calling for Heard to be removed from Aquaman. It has been signed by over 417,000 people.

A separate petition to have Emilia Clarke replace Amber Heard as Mera has been signed by over 12,000 people.

The lawsuit is ongoing.

