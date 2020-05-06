Rumor: Ghost Rider Project In Development For The MCU

Rumor: Ghost Rider Project In Development For The MCU

A new rumor details that a Ghost Rider project is in development at Marvel Studios for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The rumor comes from The Direct and their contributing insider Daniel Richtman.

The rumor states that a Ghost Rider project is in development, but it’s unclear if it will be a series or a film. They also note that it will not star Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider that appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Direct’s Pete Hernandez speculates that Feige and Marvel Studios will adapt Johnny Blaze for the project.

Previous Ghost Rider Series Cancelled

A Ghost Rider series was previously in development for Marvel TV and Hulu. The series was expected to see Luna reprise his role as Robbie Reyes.

Related: Marvel TV and Hulu to Launch Live-Action Ghost Rider and Helstrom Series

That series was to see Luna’s Reyes living near the Texas/Mexico border. He was expected to bring his unique brand of vengeance as he struggled to control his power granted to him after he was consumed by hellfire and bound to a demon.

Ingrid Escajeda was expected to showrun with Paul Zybsweski and Jeph Loeb executive producing.

The series would be cancelled in September 2019 with the reason being a “creative impasse.” However, a rumor at the time indicated it might have been more of a financial decision rather than a creative one.

Related: Rumor: Hulu, Marvel, and Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider TV Series Cancelled

Scooper Mikey Sutton stated, “I have a strong feeling this wasn’t just an artistic decision but a financial one as well a la Swamp Thing on DC Universe.”

Midnight Sons

This recent rumor about Ghost Rider comes off a previous one indicating that Marvel Studios was looking at developing a Daredevil series for Hulu. Not only did the rumor indicate they were looking at bringing Daredevil to Hulu, but that he could be part of a new Midnight Sons team.

Mikey Sutton explained, “There are no plans for Daredevil to join the Avengers, tho. Marvel Knights? Close. They have talked about Daredevil joining forces with Moon Knight, the Punisher, and Ghost Rider, among others, in the Midnight Sons.”

Related: Rumor: Daredevil Series With Charlie Cox Could Return On Hulu

We already know that a Moon Knight series is in development for Disney Plus. Feige also announced a Blade film. It’s not far-fetched to believe that they could add in Ghost Rider and Punisher to create a new incarnation of the Midnight Sons.

The original Midnight Sons team consisted of Ghost Riders Johnny Blaze and Daniel Ketch, Blade, Frank Drake, Hannibal King, Morbius, Michael Badilino, Sam Buchanan, Victoria Montesi, Louise Hastings, Mordred the Mystic, and Jinx. Doctor Strange would also officially join the team.

Ghost Rider and Doctor Strange

Given Doctor Strange’s connection to the Midnight Sons, it’s also possible Ghost Rider could make an appearance in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film.

Related: New Rumor Details Two Major Marvel Comics Characters Could Be Introduced In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A rumor from April indicated that Ghost Rider and Captain Britain could appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Twitter user @WardellRoger explained, “Return of the Darkhold will be fundamental for upcoming WandaVision. Captain Britain and Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2.”

They added, “Events of both the show and movie will prepare the ground for Doctor Doom’s debut.”

Return of the Darkhold will be fundamental for upcoming WandaVision. Captain Britain and Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2. Events of both the show and movie will prepare the ground for Doctor Doom’s debut. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) April 2, 2020

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige did indicate that some unexpected characters would be showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when he made an appearance at the New York Film Academy in December.

Feige stated, “The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters that will be making their debut in that movie.”

He added, “You won’t expect or won’t guess who it is but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.”

What do you make of this rumor? Do you want to see Ghost Rider return to live-action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Would you rather see a movie or a TV series?

(Visited 203 times, 203 visits today)