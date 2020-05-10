Joker actors Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix, Green Goblin actor Willem Dafoe, Star Wars actor Adam Driver, and Thor: Ragnarok’s Cate Blanchett are among the two hundred plus Hollywood celebrities and scientists who have signed their names to an editorial demanding radical changes to society after the Covid-19 crisis.
In the op-ed published to French paper Le Monde earlier this week, the Hollywood elite make clear they want to radically transform society in order to address “the ongoing ecological catastrophe.”
It calls this “ongoing ecological catastrophe” as a “direct existential threat” that will “have immeasurable consequences.” One of those consequences they claim is “the massive extinction of life on Earth.”
The group of signers claim the “pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself.” The letter also stated, “Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones has brought the world to a breaking point.”
Thus they want to radically transform society which includes “a profound overhaul of our goals, values, and economies.” They also detail the “radical transformation we need – at all levels – demands boldness and courage.”
In their editorial they demand that the citizens of all nations call on their leaders, and push them to re-engineer society for the sake of the environment, “We must act now. It is a as much a matter of survival as one of dignity and coherence.”
Some of the more prominent signees include Star Wars actor Adam Driver, James Bond actor Ralph Fiennes, Die Hard actor Jeremy Irons, Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix, and Inception’s Marion Cotillard.
Deadline provided a translation of the editorial which is titled “No To A Return To Normal.”
“The Covid-19 pandemic is a tragedy. This crisis is, however, inviting us to examine what is essential. And what we see is simple: “adjustments” are not enough. The problem is systemic.
The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis: the massive extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, however severe, a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences.
We therefore solemnly call upon leaders — and all of us as citizens – to leave behind the unsustainable logic that still prevails and to undertake a profound overhaul of our goals, values, and economies.
The pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a great number of human beings. Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones has brought the world to a breaking point.
For these reasons, along with increasing social inequalities, we believe it is unthinkable to “go back to normal.”
The radical transformation we need – at all levels – demands boldness and courage. It will not happen without a massive and determined commitment. We must act now. It is as much a matter of survival as one of dignity and coherence.”
With the world still reeling from the current pandemic, what do you think of these demands by some of Hollywood’s most well-known actors? Does it make sense at all, or is this just an opportunistic move?