Batman: White Knight Creator Sean Gordon Murphy Accused of Supporting Comicsgate Because of Plot Holes IndieGoGo Campaign

Batman: White Knight Creator Sean Gordon Murphy Accused of Supporting Comicsgate Because of Plot Holes IndieGoGo Campaign

Batman: White Knight artist and writer Sean Gordon Murphy is breaking records with his latest crowdfunding campaign for his comic Plot Holes. The campaign also got attention for being on IndieGoGo, a neutral site that welcomes all kinds of projects but considered by some to be too Comicsgate friendly.

“Writer for hire” Joe Glass sent out a tweet May 9th taking aim cryptically at Murphy. Glass wrote, “Ah, so big name comic creator is launching his indiegogo campaign to attract the CG masses this week, huh?”

Ah, so big name comic creator is launching his Indiegogo campaign to attract the CG masses this week, huh? — Joe Glass is a free! He is not a man! A number! 🤪 (@JosephGlass) May 9, 2020

Related: Stephanie Cooke Demands Batman Writer And Artist Sean Gordon Murphy End His Working Relationship With Blake Northcott

As YouTuber and comic writer Dannphan explains, Glass limits who can see his tweets but clearly places Murphy in the same camp as “CG.” Glass also uses the parodying code “c0mixhate” instead of Comicsgate.

It amazes me that people still don’t know who this guy is, it’s the same guy flirting with c0mixhate EVERY. TIME. He been telling you who he is if you just keep your eyes peeled — Joe Glass is a free! He is not a man! A number! 🤪 (@JosephGlass) May 9, 2020

Dannphan covers Joe Glass’s Twitter rant and its implications in the video below.

Joining Glass’s choruses are Magdalene “Mags” Vissagio (Vagrant Queen) and Black writer Kwanzer.

Kwanzer tweeted the following reply to Glass asserting Murphy “pushes plausible deniability.” He also calls Earthworm Jim’s Doug TenNapel a bigot and refers to IndieGoGo “comicstaint’s refuge.”

Sean Gordon Murphy pushes plausible deniability. But he knows Tenapal is a bigot, Indiegogo is comicstaint’s refuge, and his actions are dogwhistles to them. And because of that he knows they’ll buy anything to own the SJWs — even a Drawn Together homage. pic.twitter.com/Fz02rjJMKg — 😷 STAY HOME 🧼🚰👏🏽 (@kwanzer) May 9, 2020

Visaggio replied, alluding to private conversations with Murphy concerning TenNapel and to when she was once friends with Murphy.

he ABSOLUTELY knows. He and I had a LONG conversation AGES ago about this in DMs. I know people had been saying shit about him for a long time, but he was always supportive and kind with me, and I fell for his defenses, ove and over again. — magdalene visaggio 🏳️‍🌈 (@MagsVisaggs) May 9, 2020

But when he claimed he had no idea about doug this time? *after* he already told me in private he had cut off his professional relationship with tennapel as a result of our discussion? — magdalene visaggio 🏳️‍🌈 (@MagsVisaggs) May 9, 2020

This follows a Twitter storm by Oh My Gods writer Stephanie Cooke in March calling for Murphy to end a working relationship with Blake Northcott. Murphy is supplying a cover and helping plot a Catwoman comic with Northcott.

Catwoman cover I’m doing for an upcoming series I’m plotting with the great @BlakeNorthcott . Stay tuned for more details. *This is the first time I’ve ever drawn her, so I went with my own twist on the TAS version (grey suit). Whisker marks on her mask? Yes please. pic.twitter.com/F1uWlvvFG4 — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) January 6, 2020

Murphy did pull out of drawing a variant cover for Doug TenNapel’s next Bigfoot Bill saga, Finger of Poseidon, over “anti-LGBTQ opinions.” The variant cover was finished but pulled. Here is what Murphy had to say about that:

“I recently did a cover for a creator. But it’s been brought to my attention that the creator has posted opinions that are anti LGBTQ. I’ve spoken with that creator, and the cover will now be pulled from the project.”

I recently did a cover for a creator. But it’s been brought to my attention that the creator has posted opinions that are anti LGBTQ. I’ve spoken with that creator, and the cover will now be pulled from the project. (1/3) — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) March 6, 2020

Related: Interview: Going Freelance with Blake Northcott

TenNapel wrote the following response in a since-deleted tweet:

“Sean and I agreed that he should pull the cover. It’s more important than ever that pro-family comic lovers to support my work and rethink DC for attacking my business over my beliefs.”

In 2018, Murphy called for a cease-fire in comics and for creators to “unblock everyone in exchange for zero negativity for 30 days.” He urged everyone “to be on our best behavior. See how we like it.”

I think we need to call a #comicsceasefire for a month. Everyone unblock everyone in exchange for zero negativity for 30 days. And we all promise to be on our best behavior. See how we like it. https://t.co/uNjL3mXRYR — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) February 25, 2018

Murphy’s Plot Holes IndieGoGo has earned $131,014 from 1,497 backers at the time of writing.

(Visited 855 times, 855 visits today)