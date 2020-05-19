A New Rumor Details Timothy Olyphant’s Role In The Mandalorian Season 2

A new rumor details just who actor Timothy Olyphant will play in The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that Olyphant was cast in The Mandalorian Season 2, but they did not have any details on his character.

However, a new rumor from Slash Film indicates that Olyphant is playing a character named Cobb Vanth and he will be wearing Boba Fett’s armor.

Vanth was introduced in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath novel series. He’s a former slave who became a lawman and the de facto mayor of Freetown formerly called Mos Pelgo, a settlement on Tatooine.

He acquired a set of Mandalorian armor from Jawa traders after encountering an offworlder named Adwin Charu.

Charu, a representative of the Red Key mining company, a front for the Red Key Raiders crime syndicate that was embroiled in a struggle for power following Jabba the Hutt’s demise. Vanth offers to negotiate with the Jawas on Charu’s behalf.

However, after examining the set of armor, Vanth decided he would claim it for himself. When Charu protested and threatened him with his blaster, a struggle ensued with Vanth shooting Charu in the shoulder.

He would claim the armor and spare Charu’s life in order for him to tell his bosses to leave Tatooine.

Slash Film believes this Mandalorian armor belongs to Boba Fett and that the Jawas acquired it following the rescue of Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt at the beginning of Return of the Jedi.

In Aftermath: Life Debt the armor is described as “eerily familiar” by Jabba’s former Beastmaster Malakili. In fact, “Malakili’s innards clench at the sight of it.”

If The Mandalorian is introducing Cobb Vanth in Season 2, one would also expect they would introduce his partner the Twi-lek, Issa-Or. No rumors as of this writing have hinted of her appearance in the show.

This rumor about Olyphant playing Cobb Vanth follows a previous rumor from The Hollywood Reporter that indicates that Temuera Morrison would be returning to Star Wars and playing Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Boba Fett’s return was hinted at in The Mandalorian Chapter 5 “The Gunslinger.” At the end of the episode, a mysterious character arrives to collect Fennec Shand. As the character arrives, Boba Fett’s sound cue from the Star Wars: A New Hope special edition is heard.

YouTuber Script Doctor explains:

Morrison previously played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Jango was the template for the Galactic Republic’s clone army titled the Grand Army of the Republic. Boba Fett was also a clone of Jango, but was not conditioned for obedience or modified to age faster.

While the rumor from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Morrison would play Boba Fett, others have indicated that he would be playing another character as well.

Scooper Mikey Sutton claims that “Morrison is playing two people.”

Fan speculation points to that other character being Commander Rex, or clone trooper CT-7567, who was part of the famed 501st Legion of clone troopers and served under Jedi General Anakin Skywalker and his padawan Ahsoka Tano.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Who do you think Timothy Olyphant is playing in The Mandalorian Season 2 if anyone?

