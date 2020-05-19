Jason Momoa Calls on WarnerMedia To Release The Snyder Cut

Aquaman and Justice League star Jason Momoa recently posted to his Instagram stories calling on WarnerMedia to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

While visiting Mark Twight, the founder of Gym Jones and Momoa’s trainer for Aquaman, Momoa and Twight called for WarnerMedia to release the SnyderCut.

Momoa began his Instagram live video saying, “What’s up everybody? Good morning! My day is going awesome because I get to see a good friend from afar. ‘Hey homie! Cheers from six feet away!'”

He adds, “Mr. Twight, Mark ‘The Man’ Twight, is the man who has pretty much trained me for everything, Justice League, Aquaman, Batman v Superman. Trying to get back in shape talking to my buddy.”

He then calls for the release of the Snyder Cut, “Right now, We are at Nonprophet now and we were just thinking to ourselves we are sitting around doing nothing, f***ing release the Snyder Cut, am I right?”

Twight adds in, “Exactly. Release the Snyder Cut.”

Momoa continues, “Release the f***ing Snyder Cut. What are we waiting for? There’s some goodies in there. I’m just going to go ahead and put it out there.”

He adds, “Generally the shit I put out there comes true. Let’s hope it does. Release the Snyder Cut f***ing baby!”

This isn’t the first time Momoa has called for the Snyder Cut to be released. Back in November, he shared a photo of Aquaman impaling Steppenwolf. He captioned the photo writing, “#releasethesyndercut 😜😜aloha j”

Momoa’s call for the Snyder Cut to be released comes after a flurry of rumors indicate Zack Snyder screened the Snyder Cut for WarnerMedia executives and that it could arrive on HBO Max when it launches.

On top of those rumors the official DC Comics Twitter account in Mexico is also using the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut to promote Boss Logic’s new Snyder Cut poster.

¡El artista BossLogic se suma a la causa del Snyder Cut con esta obra de arte.#ReleaseTheSnyderCut https://t.co/u7nnKYSjH0 — DC Comics MX (@DCcomicsMX) May 19, 2020

You can see that poster below.

Fans, actors like Momoa, and director Zack Snyder have been campaigning for years to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Back in December, Snyder shared a photo of a few film canisters marked JL Directors Cut. Superimposed over the canisters were the words “Is it real? Does it exist? Of Course it does.”

Snyder has also repeatedly shared his vision for the film through sketches, actual shots, and more including Darkseid showing up and a much more involved storyline for Cyborg.

What do you make of Momoa’s call to release the Snyder Cut? Do you think it lends credence to the latest rumors that the Snyder Cut will be released and arrive on HBO Max?

