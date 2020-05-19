Rumor: Zack Snyder Showed His Cut of Justice League to DC Executives; Will Host a Man of Steel Watch Party on Vero

Hope is high Zack Snyder will complete his cut of Justice League, giving the people what they want, and a twist in the ongoing saga indicates he may already have.

Heroic Hollywood confirmed in an exclusive he screened his finished cut of the film for Warner Bros. and DC executives in February. The site’s Eammon Jacobs wrote:

“It seems like a recent screening of the film could lead to a wider release. Heroic Hollywood has exclusively learned and confirmed that Zack Snyder held a private screening of his cut of Justice League in the first quarter of 2020, with executives from DC in attendance. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, something is happening with Snyder’s cut of the film, and discussions are currently underway.”

Cinema Blend takes things “one step further” and reports the screening took place on Feb. 6th, according to their sources. “No details emerged about what came of the screening, but reports confirm it happened,” the site adds.

Cinema Blend does wonder how Snyder could screen anything when he’s still talking about additional photography. They also consider the fact reshoots would be impossible during the indefinite lockdown in Los Angeles.

Still, the word is a deal is closing. Slash Film founder Peter Sciretta wrote on Twitter he can confirm Snyder’s vision will be realized, even playing up “the alternative.”

I was wrong. It’s happening. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) May 18, 2020

You haven’t seen the alternative 😂 — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) May 18, 2020

Grace Randolph tweeted she hears the Snyder Cut “deal is closing” between parties and that an announcement could be made “VERY soon” in a trade publication.

A lot of people are saying they were wrong re #SnyderCut because the news is all over town that the deal is closing AS WE SPEAK 😱 Expect an official announcement VERY soon – and the story could leak via a trade even sooner…#ReleaseTheSnyderCut #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/pSPPdPCkKP — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 18, 2020

In another twist, Zack Snyder is planning another viewing party for fans like his showing of Batman v. Superman several weeks ago. He wants everyone “to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party” celebrating “the ultimate symbol of hope.”

The event happens Wednesday streaming through Vero. Snyder tweeted he will be accepting questions submitted by fans and promised to answer some.

He also tweeted a link to the event along with a poster giving the time and date. The poster shows Henry Cavill’s Superman in silhouette.

Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I’ll answer a few after. #manofsteel #superman https://t.co/PdvGayTe7b pic.twitter.com/GMvIWyD4y4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 18, 2020

Snyder will probably answer a few questions about Justice League and the status of his cut. He set a precedent for teases and surprises last time when he ended the BVS watchalong with a huge cliffhanger.

If you didn’t see that, hear it is:

We won’t know full details until whatever deal there is closes, but rumors tell us the Snyder Cut of Justice League will hit HBO Max after it launches at the end of the month.

