Hope is high Zack Snyder will complete his cut of Justice League, giving the people what they want, and a twist in the ongoing saga indicates he may already have.

Heroic Hollywood confirmed in an exclusive he screened his finished cut of the film for Warner Bros. and DC executives in February. The site’s Eammon Jacobs wrote:

“It seems like a recent screening of the film could lead to a wider release. Heroic Hollywood has exclusively learned and confirmed that Zack Snyder held a private screening of his cut of Justice League in the first quarter of 2020, with executives from DC in attendance. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, something is happening with Snyder’s cut of the film, and discussions are currently underway.”

Zack Snyder Batman and Wonder Woman

Related Rumor: Teaser for the Snyder Cut of Justice League is Coming to HBO Max at Launch

Cinema Blend takes things “one step further” and reports the screening took place on Feb. 6th, according to their sources. “No details emerged about what came of the screening, but reports confirm it happened,” the site adds.

Cinema Blend does wonder how Snyder could screen anything when he’s still talking about additional photography. They also consider the fact reshoots would be impossible during the indefinite lockdown in Los Angeles.

Still, the word is a deal is closing. Slash Film founder Peter Sciretta wrote on Twitter he can confirm Snyder’s vision will be realized, even playing up “the alternative.”

Related: #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Supporters and Last Jedi Critics Portrayed as Stereotypical Neckbeards in Latest Episode of ‘Harley Quinn’

Grace Randolph tweeted she hears the Snyder Cut “deal is closing” between parties and that an announcement could be made “VERY soon” in a trade publication.

Related Rumor: Steppenwolf Returning for Ava DuVernay’s New Gods Film

In another twist, Zack Snyder is planning another viewing party for fans like his showing of Batman v. Superman several weeks ago. He wants everyone “to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party” celebrating “the ultimate symbol of hope.”

The event happens Wednesday streaming through Vero. Snyder tweeted he will be accepting questions submitted by fans and promised to answer some.

He also tweeted a link to the event along with a poster giving the time and date. The poster shows Henry Cavill’s Superman in silhouette.

Related: Joss Whedon Rumored To Be In Talks For Fantastic Four

Snyder will probably answer a few questions about Justice League and the status of his cut. He set a precedent for teases and surprises last time when he ended the BVS watchalong with a huge cliffhanger.

If you didn’t see that, hear it is:

We won’t know full details until whatever deal there is closes, but rumors tell us the Snyder Cut of Justice League will hit HBO Max after it launches at the end of the month.

(Visited 158 times, 158 visits today)