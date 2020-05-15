Rumor: Teaser for the Snyder Cut of Justice League is Coming to HBO Max at Launch

A sneak-peek teaser is said to be coming to HBO Max to accompany and promote the rumored release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League on the WarnerMedia streaming service when it launches May 27th.

Joe Bateman, identified as an Air Force veteran who worked in radio, posted Tuesday the following in the BVS Allegory #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Facebook group:

“HBO, WB, AT&T, DC, and Time Warner are hoping that the hype will put HBO Max in a media frenzy, ensuring that it’s launch has a successful amount of subscribers and publicity. Then shortly thereafter, they plan on releasing the Snyder cut!”

It’s added that the teaser will “be a short video of behind the scenes footage about Zack putting his project together along with a few teasers.” Maybe there’ll be stuff from his Vero in there as well.

What’s more, “a deluxe edition of Crisis on Infinite Earths graphic novel” tying into the CW crossover is planned. It will have new material that expands on the subplot surrounding Ezra Miller’s cameo and explains how the Snyder movies fit (or complicate things):

“The only part of this rumor that seems complicated is that DC Comics had planned on releasing a deluxe edition of Crisis on Infinite Earths graphic novel in conjunction with the HBO Max launch date. This hard cover, deluxe edition, graphic novel is to be based on the Arrowverse television saga. Rumor has it that there is to be additional storyline of Grant Gustin’s Flash meeting with Ezra Miller’s Flash. That continued storyline would basically explain how the Snyderverse is still possible, seeing how it still exists on another “earth”/timeline. Crisis also gives WB flexibility if they want to remove certain things from cannon (what that would be is anyone’s guess).”

Diamond Publishing’s suspension of the direct market during the pandemic is the real complication:

“The reason why this part of the rumor is “complicated” is that comic book shops are all closed, and printing has seemingly been put on pause.”

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and the last phase of DC’s Animated Universe – with its subtle references to Snyder’s vision – also has something to do with it:

“The release of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War was to also test the waters. If you saw the film, you’d know it contained many elements and head nods to Zack’s visionary plans.”

A recent episode of Harley Quinn on DC Universe referred, albeit deridingly, to the Snyder Cut and the crowd supporting the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.

Bateman believes Warner is affording itself flexibility in case the Snyder Cut and Wonder Woman 1984 so they can move forward with Snyder’s plans and possibly bring him back:

“If all true, this was planned to give Warner Bros maximum flexibility in the event that the Snyder Cut and Wonder Woman 1984 is a huge success. Fingers crossed it will be. That way, they’ll have their [scapegoat] and can continue with Zack’s plans.”

Shilling a little, he encourages readers to keep up their “critical” support:

“They are hearing us. Keep posting on social media. Keep paying for these films, graphic novels, etc. Your support is critical to very important decisions in the coming months. Give them a reason to bring Zack back! They are open to it if they feel that there is still a huge demand to continue with his universe.”

Bateman also claims Snyder hit pause on Netflix’s Army of the Dead to finish his Justice League:

“Anyone notice the timeframe between when HBO MAX was announced, when Zack was hitting us hard with pictures of his cut, and the unexplained reason why Army of the Dead was pushed back a few months for production? ”Zack was working on this. His pictures came from his project. He was walking down memory lane with us as he completed his work. Now he’s finished. And he’s just started production of his newest film. He’ll be finished with it by the time Warner Bros sees the hype of his cut and decides how to move forward with the DC Universe.”

Bateman doesn’t work for Warner but says he has an inside source he is protecting:

“I heard this through a verbal conversation with a very reliable source. It’s happening. Get excited! And make sure you financially support it so DC brings back Zack. “I’m sorry. But I cannot reveal my source. It could jeopardize their career and what they are currently tasked with.”

Bateman stresses this is a rumor:

“We will know soon if this is true. I certainly hope that I have not been fooled, and I certainly hope that I have [not] made myself less trustworthy to you all. I must remain hopeful that this will all prove true soon.”

Mr. Bateman could be bamboozled but if he is, we all are. The Internet is afire with reports the Snyder Cut is happening and being completed. Grace Randolph, Matt McGloin of Cosmic Book News, and – oh, yeah – Zack Snyder all say or hint the Cut is getting finished.

Snyder showed us four film canisters on Vero, suggesting he has the footage needed. Reshoots were also mentioned time and again with reports Warner might give him the money to film them.

Zack Snyder conducted a watch along of Batman v. Superman on Vero in which he ignored the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League finished by Joss Whedon – and, as Grace Randolph claims, Geoff Johns.

“You know what, I think they should someday make a sequel to this movie [BVS] [someday],” said Snyder, wondering if they form “some kind of” team.

He added, “That would be amazing.”

It sounds like he has one in the works. We shall see.

