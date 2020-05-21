WWE Superstar and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actress Both Vie for The CW’s Batwoman Role

Ruby Rose is out as Batwoman, perhaps because she didn’t like the schedule anymore. Whatever her reason, the fact remains the role is now open to whoever and The CW wants another LGBTQ actress.

Two are already throwing their names out there for consideration, one who fits the desired qualification. They are WWE Superstar Daria Berenato, who wrestles as Sonya DeVille, and Stephanie Beatriz, star of Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Berenato, who is openly gay, caught wind of Rose’s departure and sent out a few tweets showing interest.

She even tagged Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti, star Rachel Skarsten, the Twitter accounts of CW and Batwoman, and publications Variety, Deadline, E! News, and THR.

Based on the tweet below, it seems the idea of casting Berenato was sown during an exchange with a fan who sees potential in her as an actress.

She very quickly switched into hero mode, retweeting, and commenting to Variety the implication she is ready to save the day.

Not to worry 😎 https://t.co/lXXjbGcY6G — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 20, 2020

Berenato isn’t chiefly an actress. Her background was in MMA before landing on WWE’s radar as a contestant on the 2015 edition of their Tough Enough competition.

She didn’t win, but they signed her. Wrestling and performing on the SmackDown brand, she is currently the only out-and-proud woman on the main roster. Cameras once peered into her life outside the ropes as a cast member on E!’s Total Divas.

At 26, Berenato is younger than Ruby Rose and doesn’t have Rose’s history of serious injuries despite her grueling schedule and occupation with WWE. She’s definitely worth considering.

The other candidate has the edge of being a working actress attuned to the rigors of a TV show schedule. Stephanie Beatriz reacted to the news of Rose quitting by reading everything about Batwoman, apparently.

*reads everything about Batwoman — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 20, 2020

Graphic designer and fan artist BossLogic wasted no time in doing some of his signature art of Beatriz as Kate Kane about to throw a couple of Batarangs.

Married to a man, Beatriz is openly bisexual and could fit the bill as Kane but she still has Brooklyn Nine-Nine to think about. Who knows if they’ll write her off or free her up enough to join the flailing Arrowverse drama? Her age, at nearly 40, could be an issue too.

Batwoman returns in 2021 for an unexpectedly granted second season and is slated to crossover with Superman & Lois.

