Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Addresses Her Decision To Leave The Show

The CW’s Batwoman star Ruby Rose recently addressed her decision to leave the show.

Rose took to social media a little over a week after it was announced she would be exiting the show.

At the time Rose released a statement reading, “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season.”

She added, “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

The statement continued, “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.”

She would conclude, “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Rose would release a separate statement to Instagram accompanied by a video depicting her as Batwoman and Kate Kane.

Rose stated, “Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio.”

She would then reiterate that the decision to leave the show was difficult, “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community.”

She then went on to say that she has chosen to be silent about her exit from the show because it’s her choice, “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx”

“*hangs up cowl and cape.” Rose concluded.

Twitter Backlash

Rose’s time as Batwoman was contentious. Following the initial announcement that she would be playing Batwoman she received backlash from a certain segment of Twitter users who took issue with the fact that she wasn’t Jewish.

Following the backlash, Rose would delete her Twitter account.

Despite the controversy the show would premiere to huge viewership for The CW with over 1.8 million people tuning in. However, those viewership numbers would consistently decline over the course of the first season.

Declining Viewership

Viewership would eventually fall to a season low of 634,000 viewers in the show’s 17th episode. It would slightly recover for the season finale clocking in at 739,000 viewers.

Despite the declining ratings over the course of its first season, the show was still the fourth highest rated show on The CW in the 18-49 demographic. It had the third highest average viewers at 995,000 per episode behind The Flash and Supernatural.

Emergency Surgery

Not only did the show face declining ratings as the season progressed, but Rose also revealed in September that she underwent emergency surgery in order to prevent paralyzation.

At the time of Rose’s exit from Batwoman, Deadline reported that they did not believe that she exited the show due to injuries.

Mental Health Struggles

After detailing her emergency surgery in September, Rose would then open up about her mental health struggles in October. Rose would explain she’s struggled with her mental health her entire life and revealed she was diagnosed with depression at 13 and then major depressive disorder at 16.

By 18 she detailed that she found out she had Dissociative Amnesia.

It’s still unclear why Rose is exiting Batwoman after Season 1, but it appears when she wants to let people know she will elaborate.

As for the show it will continue. It was renewed for a second season back in January. In a statement from Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Berlanti Productions they indicated they were already looking for a new actress to replace Rose.

The statement read, “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

A number of actresses have already thrown their names into the ring including WWE Superstar Daria Berenato who uses the stage name Sonya DeVille and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz.

The Magicians actress Jade Tailor also expressed her desire to take on the role.

Soo… since #rubyrose is no longer playing #Batwoman on #BatwomanCW I think they should cast someone with fighting skills (like krav maga) who has already played a bad ass on screen the last 5 years and loves working crazy hours! Just saying @TheCW I’m right here waiting🙋🏻‍♀️ — Jade Tailor (@JadeTailor) May 21, 2020

