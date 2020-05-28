The CW’s Batwoman star Ruby Rose recently addressed her decision to leave the show.
Rose took to social media a little over a week after it was announced she would be exiting the show.
At the time Rose released a statement reading, “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season.”
She added, “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”
The statement continued, “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.”
She would conclude, “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”
Rose would release a separate statement to Instagram accompanied by a video depicting her as Batwoman and Kate Kane.
Rose stated, “Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio.”
She would then reiterate that the decision to leave the show was difficult, “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community.”
She then went on to say that she has chosen to be silent about her exit from the show because it’s her choice, “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx”
“*hangs up cowl and cape.” Rose concluded.
Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.
Twitter Backlash
Rose’s time as Batwoman was contentious. Following the initial announcement that she would be playing Batwoman she received backlash from a certain segment of Twitter users who took issue with the fact that she wasn’t Jewish.
Following the backlash, Rose would delete her Twitter account.
Despite the controversy the show would premiere to huge viewership for The CW with over 1.8 million people tuning in. However, those viewership numbers would consistently decline over the course of the first season.
Declining Viewership
Viewership would eventually fall to a season low of 634,000 viewers in the show’s 17th episode. It would slightly recover for the season finale clocking in at 739,000 viewers.
Despite the declining ratings over the course of its first season, the show was still the fourth highest rated show on The CW in the 18-49 demographic. It had the third highest average viewers at 995,000 per episode behind The Flash and Supernatural.
Emergency Surgery
Not only did the show face declining ratings as the season progressed, but Rose also revealed in September that she underwent emergency surgery in order to prevent paralyzation.
To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed… I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms… Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt.
At the time of Rose’s exit from Batwoman, Deadline reported that they did not believe that she exited the show due to injuries.
Mental Health Struggles
After detailing her emergency surgery in September, Rose would then open up about her mental health struggles in October. Rose would explain she’s struggled with her mental health her entire life and revealed she was diagnosed with depression at 13 and then major depressive disorder at 16.
By 18 she detailed that she found out she had Dissociative Amnesia.
Today is world mental health day. This photo is from right before I started OITNB. I've struggled with mental health my entire life. I was first diagnosed with depression at 13, then major depressive disorder at 16. When I was 18 I found out I had Dissociative amnesia . I had a few years entirely erased from my memory and a chance run in with my best friend from primary school was the first I learned about it. She remembered me but I didn't recognize her at all. She remembered our teachers, things we did and my monkey backpack.. things I didn't remember even when she said them with such innocent conviction. I went home and asked my mum "Did i have a monkey backpack at school?" That is when it all started to unravel and my life changed…I started asking questions. I found out I went from a smiling laughing child to a quiet mute who sat alone and stared off to the distance during recess after one of many traumatic events that I didn't remember. One that my mum had to tell me about but hadn't for so many years because the doctors at the time said I was too young to process what had happened and that it was for the best. I was also diagnosed with Bipolar for a long time until it turned out I just had depression.. the pure sad depression without the fun and not so fun parts of mania, it was an overactive thyroid that created that misdiagnosis. Cut to many dark times. On medication, off medication, on and off and on and off per each wrong diagnoses. There were hospitalizations, suicide attempts as young as 12. Cut to therapy and meditation, cut to seeing me at ever self-help section of every bookstore. Cut to a brain scan which showed I had severe PTSD… cut to more therapy and tests that led me to my final diagnosis… C-PTSD. Complex PTSD. What I have learned from the struggles of mental health is just how strong I am. It's how amazing people are because they love me and support me and yet you can't judge those who don't understand and don't know how to do that either. It's that you cannot judge people at all because you can never know what they have been through. It's that self love and self care is more important than anything else.
It’s still unclear why Rose is exiting Batwoman after Season 1, but it appears when she wants to let people know she will elaborate.
As for the show it will continue. It was renewed for a second season back in January. In a statement from Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Berlanti Productions they indicated they were already looking for a new actress to replace Rose.
The statement read, “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”
A number of actresses have already thrown their names into the ring including WWE Superstar Daria Berenato who uses the stage name Sonya DeVille and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz.
The Magicians actress Jade Tailor also expressed her desire to take on the role.
Soo… since #rubyrose is no longer playing #Batwoman on #BatwomanCW I think they should cast someone with fighting skills (like krav maga) who has already played a bad ass on screen the last 5 years and loves working crazy hours! Just saying @TheCW I’m right here waiting🙋🏻♀️
— Jade Tailor (@JadeTailor) May 21, 2020
What do you make of Ruby Rose’s recent comments regarding her exit from Batwoman? Why do you think she left the show?