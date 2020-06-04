Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is the latest to be targeted by an angry Twitter mob.

Jackman’s crime was sharing a photo of a police officer hugging a protestor. He captioned the photo, “Solidarity.”

Take a look.

X-Factor competitor Jack Remmington, one half of the English duo Jack and Joel described Jackman as a a “ratty rat rat.”

Ratty rat rat — jack rem x (@jackremmington) June 3, 2020

Suicide Squad, X-Men, and Injustice writer Tom Taylor called Jackman out and posted a reply with a link to support pages for Black Lives Matter:

Author Lindsay Ellis simply shared a gif expressing her displeasure at Jackman’s tweet.

A number of people including Worst Year Ever podcast host Cody Johnston described Jackman’s tweet as propaganda.

Propaganda. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 3, 2020

Others echoed his statements.

Still others described it as “copaganda.”

Also to repeat, COPAGANDA — kid presentable 🌹🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@thottactics) June 4, 2020

Matilda said miss me with that pro-cop propaganda ✌💖 — Brooke || Paz’s Cyar’ika (@irl_selinakyle) June 3, 2020

Matilda and Big Hero 6: The Series actress Mara Wilson attempted to shame Jackman for his relationship with Rubert Murdoch, who previously owned the film studio Twentieth Century Fox before it was acquired by Disney.

Aren’t you friends with Rupert Murdoch — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 3, 2020

Many cheered the actress on and encouraged the cancel culture behavior she was engaging in.

YASSS DRAG HIM — #Yo’Bernie2020 (@AalaaJandali) June 3, 2020

Get him Matilda — Nkululeko #BLM (@nkukza101) June 3, 2020

Get him Miss Mara! — luv u Nicki 👑 #BLM (@Mugyell) June 4, 2020

Others took issue with his friendship with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Yes. Also friends with the Trumps but avoids saying things to them that might make them uncomfortable.https://t.co/ZvVy12WTJ7 — 🏳️‍🌈 😷 Darryl Van Horne ♓😷 (@ExcellentMenXXX) June 4, 2020

I’m impressed that someone with no spine can sit up to tweet that.https://t.co/OvlXYy23J4 — Sarah_Woolley (@Sarah_Woolley) June 3, 2020

Isn’t Wolverine friends with Ivanka? 😂 — Thoughts & Pray-ing Mantis (@msgoll) June 3, 2020

Buzzfeed writer Grace Spelman cracked a joke by stating “more like Professor Harold Hell No”:

more like Professor Harold Hell No — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) June 3, 2020

Stranger Things actor Randy Havens mocked Jackman’s post by replying with a photo from the panned Pepsi commercial that featured Kendall Jenner.

There were people made it clear that they supported Jackman’s comments.

I’m really shocked by some of the posts that people have put on here. Not everyone is the same, and obviously people who are not humanitarian want to carry on creating hate no matter what. Positivity and helpful post like Hughes, is support, not negativity. — Jeff Leyton (@RealJeffLeyton) June 3, 2020

While Jackman was wrung through the ringer for this tweet, he had previously posted to Instagram where he wrote, “In difficult times when I’m unsure what to do, or how to lead my family … I reach for the words of my mentors who’ve helped guide me through life.”

He continued, “One of those mentors is Nelson Mandela. He said “Racism must be opposed by all means that it has at its disposal”. No truer words have been spoken.”

Jackman then addressed the death of George Floyd, “The tragic death of George Floyd has prompted many conversations in my home and with friends around the world. Conversations that are, in large part, long past due.”

He went on to detail an email he received from a friend, “A friend from the Areyonga community in Australia emailed me over the weekend. He said, “The protests that are in the U.S. are on my lounge TV and all over the Red Center. We know how they feel”. This was such a timely reminder that what’s happening in the U.S. is happening all over the world, including my home country. ”

Jackman continued, “I was taught, and try to teach my kids: the balance between the head and the heart, between emotion and reason is very difficult. My instinct is always that when emotion is high, I try to call on reason. And, when my brain is dominating, I try to open my heart.”

“My emotions tell me that we need to take this tragic loss (and all those that came before) to change systemic racism the world over. My reason tells me that one size does not fit all. We need to listen and begin to try to understand,” he added.

Jackman then concluded, “My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family. May his untimely death be a catalyst for change. I will use this moment to reflect, to refocus and to make sure I am part of change.”

What do you make of Jackman’s tweet? What about the responses he received? Let me know your thoughts!

