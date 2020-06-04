Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is the latest to be targeted by an angry Twitter mob.

Jackman’s crime was sharing a photo of a police officer hugging a protestor. He captioned the photo, “Solidarity.”

Take a look.

Related: Batman: White Knight Creator Sean Gordon Murphy Dragged On Twitter For Calling For End To Looting

X-Factor competitor Jack Remmington, one half of the English duo Jack and Joel described Jackman as a a “ratty rat rat.”

Suicide Squad, X-Men, and Injustice writer Tom Taylor called Jackman out and posted a reply with a link to support pages for Black Lives Matter:

Related: Lilly Wachowski Claims The Matrix Was Born Out Of “Rage At Capitalism”

Author Lindsay Ellis simply shared a gif expressing her displeasure at Jackman’s tweet.

A number of people including Worst Year Ever podcast host Cody Johnston described Jackman’s tweet as propaganda.

Others echoed his statements.

Still others described it as “copaganda.”

Related: Robert Meyer Burnett Removed From Movie Trivia Schmoedown After Angrily Reacting To The Murder Of Retired Police Captain David Dorn

Matilda and Big Hero 6: The Series actress Mara Wilson attempted to shame Jackman for his relationship with Rubert Murdoch, who previously owned the film studio Twentieth Century Fox before it was acquired by Disney.

Many cheered the actress on and encouraged the cancel culture behavior she was engaging in.

Related: Star Wars Actor John Boyega Joins London Protests, Gives Speech Saying, “I Don’t Know If I’m Going To Have A Career After This”

Others took issue with his friendship with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Buzzfeed writer Grace Spelman cracked a joke by stating “more like Professor Harold Hell No”:

Related: X-Men Actor Evan Peters Issues Apology After Retweeting Video Of Los Angeles Police Chasing and Tackling An Alleged Looting Suspect

Stranger Things actor Randy Havens mocked Jackman’s post by replying with a photo from the panned Pepsi commercial that featured Kendall Jenner.

 

There were people made it clear that they supported Jackman’s comments.

While Jackman was wrung through the ringer for this tweet, he had previously posted to Instagram where he wrote, “In difficult times when I’m unsure what to do, or how to lead my family … I reach for the words of my mentors who’ve helped guide me through life.”

He continued, “One of those mentors is Nelson Mandela. He said “Racism must be opposed by all means that it has at its disposal”. No truer words have been spoken.”

Related: Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf Appears To Fire Writer Over Social Media Post About Defending His Home

Jackman then addressed the death of George Floyd, “The tragic death of George Floyd has prompted many conversations in my home and with friends around the world. Conversations that are, in large part, long past due.”

He went on to detail an email he received from a friend, “A friend from the Areyonga community in Australia emailed me over the weekend. He said, “The protests that are in the U.S. are on my lounge TV and all over the Red Center. We know how they feel”. This was such a timely reminder that what’s happening in the U.S. is happening all over the world, including my home country. ”

Jackman continued, “I was taught, and try to teach my kids: the balance between the head and the heart, between emotion and reason is very difficult. My instinct is always that when emotion is high, I try to call on reason. And, when my brain is dominating, I try to open my heart.”

“My emotions tell me that we need to take this tragic loss (and all those that came before) to change systemic racism the world over. My reason tells me that one size does not fit all. We need to listen and begin to try to understand,” he added.

Jackman then concluded, “My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family. May his untimely death be a catalyst for change. I will use this moment to reflect, to refocus and to make sure I am part of change.”

View this post on Instagram

In difficult times when I’m unsure what to do, or how to lead my family … I reach for the words of my mentors who’ve helped guide me through life. One of those mentors is Nelson Mandela. He said “Racism must be opposed by all means that it has at its disposal”. No truer words have been spoken. The tragic death of George Floyd has prompted many conversations in my home and with friends around the world. Conversations that are, in large part, long past due. A friend from the Areyonga community in Australia emailed me over the weekend. He said, “The protests that are in the U.S. are on my lounge TV and all over the Red Center. We know how they feel”. This was such a timely reminder that what’s happening in the U.S. is happening all over the world, including my home country. I was taught, and try to teach my kids: the balance between the head and the heart, between emotion and reason is very difficult. My instinct is always that when emotion is high, I try to call on reason. And, when my brain is dominating, I try to open my heart. My emotions tell me that we need to take this tragic loss (and all those that came before) to change systemic racism the world over. My reason tells me that one size does not fit all. We need to listen and begin to try to understand. My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family. May his untimely death be a catalyst for change. I will use this moment to reflect, to refocus and to make sure I am part of change.

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

What do you make of Jackman’s tweet? What about the responses he received?  Let me know your thoughts!

(Visited 263 times, 263 visits today)

    • Get My Bounding Into Comics Newsletter

    About The Author

    Jorge Arenas
    Jorge Arenas
    Resident Star Trek Specialist/ Writer

    If Starfleet were real his career would be in a much different place. Currently, he specializes in all things Star Trek. He loves DC but has a soft spot for Deadpool.

    Related Posts