Batman: White Knight Creator Sean Gordon Murphy Dragged On Twitter For Calling For End To Looting

DC Comics and Batman: White Knight creator Sean Gordon Murphy is being dragged on Twitter after calling for an end to looting after nearly a week of rioting in multiple cities across the United States following the death of George Floyd.

Murphy posted to Twitter, “I want equality. I want more good cops. And I want bad cops to be held accountable when they break the law.”

He added, “I want people to be allowed to protest peacefully.”

Murphy then concluded writing, “And I want the looting to end. The solution to these problems isn’t MORE CRIME.”

I want equality. I want more good cops. And I want bad cops to be held accountable when they break the law. I want people to be allowed to protest peacefully. And I want the looting to end. The solution to these problems isn’t MORE CRIME. — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 2, 2020

In response to this statement Murphy was dragged on Twitter.

Former Telltale Games cinematic artist Jane Kim responded to Murphy’s statement writing, “This is has got to be the least punk shit ever said, cmon.”

She added, “A man got murdered by cops after decades of unwarranted imprisonment and murders of black community by police and gov’t.”

“But looting and vandalism is what you’re worried about? Please reflect on your words,” she concluded.

This is has got to be the least punk shit you’ve ever said, cmon. A man got murdered by cops after decades of unwarranted imprisonment and murders of black community by police and gov’t. But looting and vandalism is what you’re worried about? Please reflect on your words. — jane j kim (@jasukim) June 2, 2020

GOTH comic book artist Seth Adams replied, “I think you meant to type Black Lives Matter. I get it, confusing times.”

I think you meant to type Black Lives Matter. I get it, confusing times. — 𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗦 (@sethomatik) June 3, 2020

He would also encourage backers of Murphy’s IndieGoGo campaign for The Plot Holes to seek refunds.

Click here to get a refund and contribute to Black Lives Matters. https://t.co/RgWfN836e4 — 𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗦 (@sethomatik) June 3, 2020

Game designer Chris Kindred described Murphy’s statement as a “high school level take there man.”

High school level take there man — chris kindred (@itskindred) June 3, 2020



Magic The Gathering artist Ryan Pancoast simply wrote, “Bad take.”

Bad take — Ryan Pancoast (@rpancoast_art) June 2, 2020

Comic writer JP Jordan called Murphy a coward. He then wrote, “People goddamn being murdered by cops, people taking to the streets to try and fight for a world where they can leave their house without worrying about whether or not they’ll make it home alive that night and you wanna go BUT THE LOOTING THOUGH.”

Coward. People goddamn being murdered by cops, people taking to the streets to try and fight for a world where they can leave their house without worrying about whether or not they’ll make it home alive that night and you wanna go BUT THE LOOTING THOUGH. — JP Jordan (@jp_jordan) June 2, 2020

Former Marvel Editorial Intern Hernan Guarderas wrote, “Bro, you don’t understand what’s happening. Police are instigating violence and setting up peaceful protestors to fail.”

He added, “Tell the cops not to show up armed + with riot gear. Their very presence is about escalation, not de-escalation. Reflect on what’s happening and your thoughts.”

Bro, you don’t understand what’s happening. Police are instigating violence and setting up peaceful protestors to fail. Tell the cops not to show up armed + with riot gear. Their very presence is about escalation, not de-escalation. Reflect on what’s happening and your thoughts. — Hernán Guarderas @ Exiled For Midgard’s Sake (@hguarderas93) June 2, 2020

Bleeding Cool writer Hannibal Tabu wrote, “If I could catalog all the things you don’t understand by making this flawed, uninformed statement, I could make a print out to fill the graves of all the people your empty sentiments don’t help.”

He then added, “Shut. Up.”

If I could catalog all the things you don’t understand by making this flawed, uninformed statement, I could make a print out to fill the graves of all the people your empty sentiments don’t help. Shut. Up. — The Comic-Con Don #blacklivesmatter (@hannibaltabu) June 3, 2020

Dark Horse Comics’ LaGuardia artist Tana Ford wrote, “Way to absolutely miss the point. What a waste.”

Way to absolutely miss the point. What a waste. — Tana! (@tanaford) June 3, 2020

Marvel Comics writer Zac Thompson, who worked on Yondu, Web of Venom: The Good Son, and The Punisher 2099, wrote, “How about supporting Black Lives Matter? It seems to be a pretty big hole in your statement.”

How about supporting Black Lives Matter? It seems to be a pretty big hole in your statement. — 👁Zac Thompson👁 (@ZacBeThompson) June 2, 2020

Newsarama writer Pierce Lydon wrote, “There are no good cops, Sean.”

there are no good cops, Sean. — pierce (@PELightning) June 2, 2020



Image Comics’ former Director of Marketing and the creator of Monument Mark Haven Britt declared, “I no longer buy your books. Delete your account and rethink your life.”

I no longer buy your books. Delete your account and rethink your life. — Mark Haven Britt (@markhavenbritt) June 3, 2020

Author K. Thor Jensen would write, “More cops doesn’t work, Sean. Police is absolutely a failed concept.”

More cops doesn’t work, Sean. Police is absolutely a failed concept. https://t.co/aKlWy3PUt3 — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) June 2, 2020

Not everyone was critical of Murphy. There were a number of supporters as well.

I can hear the cancel warriors approaching. Be brave. And good luck. — Pure Drudgery (@kastan_styrax) June 2, 2020

Let’s see how long it takes for your peers to throw you under the bus because you’re not posting the way they are. I’m a huge fan of you and your work. I’m extremely happy you made this post. I’m taking a screenshot to see how long it stays up. Just in case. — Quintendo 64 Qomics (@Q64Qomics) June 2, 2020

Thank you Sean. Couldn’t agree more. — RedGeist (@redgeist5) June 2, 2020

Amen. Just for the record, ALL Lives Matter! — Mike Smith (@rokdwn2) June 2, 2020

I applaud you for taking such a courageous and dangerous stance against everyone else that is condoning the violence and crime. — Chad Eh? (@ironarcher) June 3, 2020

Rock on, dude. — The Doktor (@ScienceJesus) June 3, 2020

Well said. — DaSorcerer (@DaSorcerer7) June 3, 2020

Following Murphy’s original Tweet he announced that he would be auctioning off an original page from Batman: White Knight #2 with “all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter charities.”

We just listed Batman: White Knight #2, Pg 1 for auction on eBay, with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter charities: https://t.co/b3KErKWgTt via @eBay pic.twitter.com/DJyYPacKNR — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 3, 2020

The riots and looting in the wake of George Floyd have resulted in at least a dozens people being killed. The Associated Press has compiled a list that includes retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, Lousiville restaurant owner David McAtee, Dave Patrick Underwood of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, former Indiana University offensive lineman Chris Beaty, Davenport, Iowa resident Italia Kelly, Calvin L. Horton Jr. in Minneapolis, James Scurlock in Omaha, Nebraska, as well as a number of individuals whose names have been unreleased in Detroit, Chicago, and Davenport.

What do you make of Murphy’s statement and the subsequent responses he received?

