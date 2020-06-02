Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf Appears To Fire Writer Over Social Media Post About Defending His Home

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf announced that he was terminating writer Craig Gore from the upcoming Law & Order spinoff series Law& Order: Organized Crime.

Gore previously worked on S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D. as a writer and producer.

Wolf released a statement to Twitter via his Wolf Entertainment , “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

Dick Wolf’s statement regarding Craig Gore: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.” — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) June 2, 2020

The reason for Gore being fired appears to be a social media post about defending his home from looters and rioters.

Twitter user Drew Janda appears to have made Gore’s Facebook posts public in what looks like an attempt to get him cancelled.

He shared a screenshot of Gore announcing that he would be working on Meloni’s Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Alongside that screenshot he also posted a screenshot of Gore standing outside what appears to be his home with a rifle. He captioned the photo “Curfew…”

Finally, he shared another screen shot of Gore writing on Facebook, “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I wont light motherf***ers up who are trying to f*** w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

Janda posted these photos to Twitter and wrote, “Ayy Chris Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy.”

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

Meloni would respond stating that he doesn’t know who Craig Gore is.

He wrote on Twitter, “Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner. I have gotten no word on ANY hirings. I have no idea who this person is or what they do.”

Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020

Janda would then add a correction to his original tweet following Meloni’s statement describing Gore as a “co-executive producer.”

Sorry – co-executive producer — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

Following Dick Wolf’s statement, Janda celebrated the firing and his work in getting Craig Gore fired for stating that he would defend his home from violent rioters and looters.

Janda would not be the only to revel in cancel culture and the firing of Craig Gore for simply expressing his desire to protect his home from a violent mob.

Film director Matthew A. Cherry appeared quite happy with Wolf’s statement sarcastically writing, “*Dun Dun*”

*Dun Dun* — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 2, 2020

Lost Girl showrunner and Wynona Earp executive producer Emily Andras also chimed in with a gif of Paul Rudd.

What do you make of Dick Wolf firing Craig Gore for what appears to be simply stating that he would defend his home from a violent mob?

