Star Wars and Supergirl Actor Sam Witwer Now Wants To Defund The Police

Star Wars and Supergirl actor Sam Witwer is now advocating to defund the police.

Witwer was recently targeted by a Twitter mob after he indicated that one of his best friends was a cop. The mob wanted Witwer to tell his friend to quit his job.

don’t be shy, sam 🤩 tell your friend to quit his job!! https://t.co/EWbTvci7gU — protector of lesbians ✿ (@thoriism) June 6, 2020

The voice of Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars resisted saying, “Can’t. The man’s an amazing, moral dude who believes in remaining calm and professional.”

Can’t. The man’s an amazing, moral dude who believes in remaining calm and professional. — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) June 6, 2020

However, Witwer would eventually apologize when one of the mob demanded he apologize for defending the current police system.

Lady, in examining your points and telling you — yeah, you’re right —

Apology is absolutely the intent. — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) June 7, 2020

Witwer would apologize writing, “I’m sorry if I made it sound in *any way* that I defend the system. I categorically do not.”

I’m sorry if I made it sound in *any way* that I defend the system. I categorically do not. — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) June 7, 2020

When accused of quickly changing his position in response to the Twitter mob, Witwer would write, “Ok You said that. So it’s on you to check my timeline and see how many police brutality videos I tweeted *before* that conversation.”

He added, “AND he is a good dude and a great cop. I’ll wait right here. #DefundThePolice.”

Ok

You said that.

So it’s on you to check my timeline and see how many police brutality videos I tweeted *before* that conversation. AND he is a good dude and a great cop. I’ll wait right here.#DefundThePolice — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) June 9, 2020

Witwer would then call for a “hard reboot on law enforcement” when asked if his cop friend agreed on the police being defunded.

He wrote, “Kevin, I’m gonna answer that first question. Yes. And there are others that have reached out to me saying we need a hard reboot on law enforcement. Especially leadership.”

Kevin, I’m gonna answer that first question. Yes.

And there are others that have reached out to me saying we need a hard reboot on law enforcement. Especially leadership. — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) June 9, 2020

When asked who he would be calling if the police are defunded, Witwer responded, “And defund doesn’t mean there will be zero law enforcement.”

He added, “I don’t blame you for not understanding what defund is. A cop explained it to me and how it can help reboot law enforcement.”

If they wanna come after me because we align 92 percent instead of 100, they can be my guest. And defund doesn’t mean there will be zero law enforcement. I don’t blame you for not understanding what defund is. A cop explained it to me and how it can help reboot law enforcement. — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) June 9, 2020

Witwer would later add, “The language is all over the place and no one understands it! AND we’re worn down and angry, so yeah. But it’s actually an idea with merit. #DefundThePolice.”

Oh dude. The language is all over the place and no one understands it! AND we’re worn down and angry, so yeah. But it’s actually an idea with merit.#DefundThePolice — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) June 9, 2020

Witwer doesn’t actually explain the idea. Other than the fact that it wouldn’t “mean there will be zero law enforcement.”

However, in Minneapolis the city council has announced they have plans to dismantle the city’s police department.

Council President Lisa Bender told CNN, “We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe.”

MPD150, a self-described “participatory, horizontally-organized effort by local organizers, researchers, artists and activists” that proclaims at the top of their About section that they are “working towards a police free Minneapolis.”

The group advocates for a “gradual process of strategically reallocating resources, funding, and responsibility away from police and toward community-based models of safety, support, and prevention.”

YouTuber Eric July attempts to explain the “edgy hashtag.”

He states, “Most people want it to mean taking funding, obviously that’s coming through taxes and so forth, it’s robbed you are robbed for it. They want to take it and they want to reroute it to these communities.”

He continues, “So it’s not going to be less burden in terms of tax dollars for the local spots and when they talk in cases of disbanding it in cases such as Minneapolis what they are discussing is, in short, disbanding would exist right now and replacing it with the Woke police. That’s it.”

July elaborates, “Disband the police department and replace it with another police department that’s going to be different this time.”

What do you make of Witwer’s new call to defund the police?

