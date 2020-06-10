Wonder Woman Graphic Novel Reimagines Steve Trevor as Gay Couple

Steve Trevor has been Wonder Woman’s second, and love interest ever since the characters’ beginnings when Steve first crash-landed on Paradise Island. He’s stayed fairly consistent up to today and Patty Jenkins’ two films (one, Wonder Woman 1984, yet to be released).

But now in 2020, Steve has been given a major change CBR calls “great” and “one of the boldest, most effective revisions in the story.”

That story is the one within the new graphic novel from DC, Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed by Laurie Halse Anderson, and its revision of Steve Trevor is very drastic and unexpected. Steve is no longer one man, but two who are gay and married.

The Asian Steve Chang, a physician, and his African-American husband Trevor, a soldier, are working for the UN inspecting a refugee camp in Greece. Diana is there, cut off from Themyscira, helping refugees adrift from a violent storm. They, including Diana, reside “in subpar conditions…constantly treated with vitriolic contempt.”

Guards single out a young girl and Diana intervenes. Escalation is prevented when Steve and Trevor enter the picture to inspect the camp and defuse the situation.

CBR praises the revamp for what it does to Wonder Woman’s origin. She has more agency in Tempest Tossed. “No longer following an outsider on a glorified escort mission, Diana instead leaves home to save the lives of dozens of refugees; Trevor isn’t a direct part of that equation at all,” the article reads.

Conversely, it’s not her choice to be separated from Themyscira or the choice of the Amazons. A contrast to Wonder Woman: Bloodlines where Hippolyta outright banished Diana.

Steve and Trevor’s relationship is Diana’s first example of a loving relationship outside her birthplace in this book’s world.

There is no chance of her ending up with either guy which isn’t a new idea. Earth-Prime’s Steve Trevor has been married to Etta Candy and acted more like Diana’s partner – the Alfred or Robin to her Batman – in some takes. Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette even made him black once already in Wonder Woman: Earth One.

CBR adds Tempest Tossed makes “Steve Trevor provide much-needed representation for LGBTQ audiences and readers of color as separate, competent and loving characters who help show Diana Prince the good in the world beyond Themyscira.”

Author Laurie Halse Anderson is a New York Times bestselling author known for the books Chains and Wonder Women of America. She tackles “tough subjects” such as intellectual freedom and sexual violence “with humor and sensitivity,” according to Amazon.

Art in Tempest Tossed is by Leila del Duca who has worked on Scarlet Witch and American Vampire and written Afar as well at Image Comics.

Out now, the summary for Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed provided by Amazon begins as follows:

”New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson (Speak, Shout) and artist Leila del Duca reimagine Wonder Woman’s origins in this timely story about the refugee experience, teenage activism, and finding the love and strength to create change.”

