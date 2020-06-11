Punisher co-creator Gerry Conway recently unveiled his new Punisher inspired Black Lives Matter Skulls for Justice logos.

Conway indicated earlier this month he was looking for “young comic book artists of color” to reclaim the Punisher symbol because he viewed it as a a symbol of “lawless police oppression.”

Conway wrote, “I’m looking for young comic book artists of color who’d like to participate in a small fundraising project for #BLM to reclaim the Punisher skull as a symbol of justice rather than lawless police oppression.”

I’m looking for young comic book artists of color who’d like to participate in a small fundraising project for #BLM to reclaim the Punisher skull as a symbol of justice rather than lawless police oppression. Respond and follow so we can DM. https://t.co/QqnHNiPvzw — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) June 5, 2020

Less than a week after that original tweet, Conway shared his project calling it “Black Lives Matter – Skulls for Justice.”

Here it is, the project I’ve been working on with a number of talented young (and not so young artists): Black Lives Matter – Skulls for Justice https://t.co/4qwY20a3S7 — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) June 9, 2020

Conway reiterated his idea that the Punisher logo is a “symbol of oppression” writing on Twitter to promote the Skulls for Justice, “It’s a collection of artist-designed t-shirts raising funds for #BlackLivesMattters #BLM by claiming a symbol of oppression as a symbol of justice.”

He also indicates that new designs will be added every two days.

It’s a collection of artist-designed t-shirts raising funds for #BlackLivesMattters #BLM by claiming a symbol of oppression as a symbol of justice. The first three shirts are available for purchase now, and another shirt will be added every two days. — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) June 9, 2020

Conway admits that some of the designs were created by “young white guys.”

The artists who created these designs are mostly young artists of color (though we have a couple of not so young white guys too) and for a few this is their first large scale public exposure. — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) June 9, 2020

He then encourages individuals to support the campaign.

Please support this fund raiser– in order for each campaign to fund there needs to be a minimum number sold (visible on each link). If the minimum isn’t met the funds don’t get released and the shirts don’t go out. So buy for yourself, buy for friends and loved ones. — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) June 9, 2020

As of writing there are currently four different Punisher inspired Skulls for Justice designs available to purchase as T-shirts with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, a group that has called for the the defunding and dismantling of the police since at least 2016.

We don’t want to hug the police.

We don’t want to kneel with the police.

We don’t want to meet with the police. WE WANT TO DEFUND THE POLICE.#DefundThePolice#BlackLivesMatter — #BlackLivesMatter-LA (@BLMLA) June 5, 2020

On the campaign page for each of the shirts Conway again describes the Punisher logo as a “symbol of oppression.”

He writes, “For too long, symbols associated with a character I co-created have been co-opted by forces of oppression and to intimidate black Americans. This character and symbol was never intended as a symbol of oppression.”

He adds, “This is a symbol of a systematic failure of equal justice. It’s time to claim this symbol for the cause of equal justice and Black Lives Matter.”

The first design has been purchased 112 times and raised $1,230.

The second design has been purchased 417 times and raised $3,840.

The third design has been purchased 1,376 times and raised $19,880.

And the fourth design has been purchased 157 times and raised $1,450.

What do you make of these designs? What do you make of Conway’s comments? Do you plan on purchasing any of them?

