Two new Power Rangers series were recently announced by BOOM! Studios starring the Omega Rangers and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

The series will launch in conjunction with each other beginning in November 2020.

Mighty Morphin

The first series simply titled ‘Mighty Morphin’ will be written by Ryan Parrott and artist Marco Renna.

The series will follow a new Mighty Morphin team to take on the deadliest threats to Earth. However, there is a little bit of a mystery considering the team’s new Green Ranger. His identity has yet to be revealed.

Along with the mystery regarding the team’s Green Ranger, the series will see the team face off against a deadly Lord Zedd, who has a brand new mission and motivation.

BOOM! Studios promises this new mission “will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes.”

On top of all of this, there might be something more dangerous out there besides Lord Zedd and his new dangerous enemies. BOOM! explains, “they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon’s past!”

Parrot commented on the new series saying, “This is a brand new beginning for an all-new Mighty Morphin team featuring characters you know – and an all new Green Ranger. This book is a chance to explore the past, present and future of the team in ways you’ve never seen before.”

He added, “Coming out of Necessary Evil, there seemed like an opportunity to not only start fresh but focus the story in on our new MIGHTY MORPHIN team like we haven’t before.”

Renna also stated, “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to work on Power Rangers. I used to watch the TV show every day and being able to draw these characters is a dream come true.”

He added, “I feel honored to be part of this fantastic team and I am excited to go into this new adventure. I really hope you enjoy my art.”

BOOM! Studios editor Matthew Levine also teased the new series, “The UNLIMITED POWER era is all about new beginnings for two new teams of Power Rangers as they meet new allies, new enemies, new secrets and an all new Green Ranger.”

He added, “Both of these new series will be critical for long time fans and present an exciting jumping on point for new readers who will learn that the true history of the Power Rangers isn’t what they expected.”

The series will feature covers by Eleonora Carlini, Dan Mora, and InHyuk Lee.

Power Rangers

Along with this new Mighty Morphin series there will also be a series titled ‘Power Rangers’

‘Power Rangers’ will also be written by Ryan Parrott with art work by Francesco Mortarino. The series will launch in conjunction with the new Mighty Morphin series.

This series will follow the original Power Rangers team now known as the Omega Rangers. It will see Jason, Trini, and Zack face off against a new cosmic threat.

Interestingly enough, BOOM! Studios indicates their secret weapon against this new threat might be Lord Drakkon. However, the Rangers have been forbidden from contacting Lord Drakkon by Zordon.

In order to save their allies, they will go rogue and face off against their Mighty Morphin allies.

Parrot commented on the series saying, “We’ve spent several years building out the Power Rangers comic book universe and continuing the adventures of the Omega Rangers gives us a chance to fully explore it beyond the confines of the show. Not only can we add more heroes and villains but we can also bring in elements from future seasons viewed through the lens of familiar characters.”

He added, “It’s very exciting to explore new corners of the Power Rangers universe that fans have always imagined – and also never expected!”

Mortarino also stated, “A year and a half ago, I helped illustrate Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #33, and now I’m drawing the first issue of the new POWER RANGERS series! I’m very proud to be a part of this new era with Ryan and BOOM! Studios.”

He added, “I know that many readers are waiting to see where the new team’s adventures will take them. As a fan myself, I can’t wait to show everyone exactly what I’ve been working on. It’ll blow your minds!”

BOOM! Studios Senior Editor Dafna Pleban also teased the series, “Lord Drakkon is back but will he save the Power Rangers…or does he have a darker plan in mind?”

Pleban added, “Introducing the Omega Rangers allowed us to reveal a huge piece of Power Rangers history – and POWER RANGERS #1 answer questions you never thought to ask!”

The series will feature covers by Daniele Di Nicuolo, Peach Momoko, and Matteo Scalera.

What do you make of these two new Power Rangers series?

