Artist Dave Dorman, best known for his Star Wars artwork, has recently been sharing recreations of Frank Frazetta’s classic pieces of artwork.

Most recently, Dorman shared his recreation of Frazetta’s “Luana.”

Frazetta’s original artwork appeared on the cover of Vampirella #31 back in 1974.

The art promoted an interior story titled “Luana” that was adapted by Doug Moench with art by Esteban Maroto.

The story saw Luana rescue a man named George Barrett from a group of Wanderi Tribesmen who hit him with a poison dart. The two would then cross paths again when Barrett is contracted by Isabelle Saxon to discover the location of her father Ivan Saxon whose plane crashed some fifteen years ago.

Dorman shared his recreation of Frazetta’s famous “Luana” painting to Facebook.

He explained it was oil on an 18×24 canvas.

Related: Cover of the Day: Dave Dorman’s Xena: Warrior Princess #1

Dorman also added, “This was a tough one because there are no really good reproductions of the full art. Most are cropped in some way and the ones that show the most image have logo’s across the top obscuring the background. And as always every reproduction is a different color/exposure.”

He continued, “Trying my best to get into the style and mood of Frazetta, I hope I have done this piece justice.”

He then thanked his followers for feedback, “Thanks all for your feedback. I’m enjoying hearing from all of you about these hidden gems of my art output.”

Take a look at Dorman’s recreation of “Luana.”

This isn’t the first recreation of Frazetta’s artwork that Dorman has done. It’s actually the latest in a series of paintings recreating Frazetta’s work.

Related: Stanley “Artgerm” Lau Shows Off His Persona 5 Artwork and Pinups

Earlier this month, Dorman announced his Frazetta recreation side project by sharing his painting of Thuvia, Princess of Mars.

He wrote on Facebook, “Hi All. Thought I’d share something I’ve been doing on the side. Most of you know that I’ve talked about how I learned to paint by studying Frazetta’s work and doing copies of his painting to learn how he lays on the paint. This was in the late 1970’s when I first started to paint, before my own drawing was good enough to use as basis for good painting.”

Dorman continued, “Over the years I moved away from the Frazetta style as my circle of artistic influences grew wider and I started developing my own style and techniques. But there was always that Frazetta “vibe” in the back of my artistic head.”

He added, “Last year I was asked to do some recreations of a few Frazetta pieces. While I hesitated at first, I decided to at least give it a try, since my earliest works were copies of his art. So as a commission, and a challenge for me to see how far I’ve come, I decided to do it.”

Related: Indie Comic of the Day: Douglas Ernst’s Soulfinder: Demon’s Match

He then stated, “Since that time I have created a few more, and actually found myself learning more about his style and my painting ability with each one I completed. It made me feel like a student again!”

Finally, he concluded, “So I am sharing one here. If there is interest I’ll be more than happy to share others. I hope you enjoy this other side of my art.”

Frazetta’s original artwork appeared on the cover of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Thuvia, Maid of Mars and The Chessmen of Mars that was originally published in 1972.

Also earlier this month, Dorman shared his recreation of Frazetta’s The Frost Giants.

Frazetta’s The Frost Giants first appeared on the cover of Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Cimmerian and published by Lancer in 1969.

Dorman shared his recreation to Facebook saying, “Well it seems like I hit a nugget of gold in my posting of the recreation the Frazetta painting of Thuvia that I put up yesterday.”

He added, “So I’ll post one more for now and save the others for later. Maybe make Sundays “Frazetta day” from Dave’s Dugout! Let me know.”

Related: Sakimi-Chan Shares Steamy “Killer Bee” Swimsuit Pinup of Street Fighter’s Cammy

Dorman continued, “Today’s post is one of the most popular pieces of Frazetta’s, “The Frost Giants”. Certainly an inspiration for generations of artists, including me. There were quite a number of challenges in this piece including washes that needed to be laid down precisely and the modeling of the snow on the mountain top, just to name a few.”

He concluded, “Anyway, here is the final of my recreation.”

The painting is 16×20 oil on a canvas board.

What do you make of Dorman’s recreations of Frank Frazetta’s iconic pieces of art work?

(Visited 53 times, 53 visits today)