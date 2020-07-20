Godzilla vs Kong: Updated Banner Unveiled with New Plot Summary!

A new promo banner for Godzilla vs Kong was released along with another new plot summary in the unveiling of Playmates’ toys inspired by the film.

Godzilla-Movies reported on the new banner presenting updated and clearer artwork of Kong and the King of the Monsters squaring off with Kong’s fist reared back.

Details – such as Kong’s fur, Godzilla’s scales, and the lines and striations on their bodies – are far more vivid than on the old banner where the two Titans were bathed in deep blue. The font is also different.

The above banner is the one now sported on the packaging for the Playmates figures.

AndrewV_M on Twitter cleaned it up for clarity and it spread online. Sharing his rendering on Twitter, he wrote a tweet in Spanish translating to the following:

“New banner of boxes#GodzillaVsKong, which shows us an updated logo of the movie with new glimpses of the kings. HYPE !!!”

He also created a fan-made poster with it.

Take a look again at the original banner for comparison.

That other Twitter account following all things GVK as it develops, Kaiju News Outlet, shared more art from the Playmates packaging. A photo in their tweet below shows the Titans going to war on an aircraft carrier like in the glimpse we got in Brazil last December.

The packaging also includes a fresh synopsis for the movie which reads:

“Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!”

It varies little from other synopses that tell us to expect a clash of “Legends” and tease more Titans than just Godzilla and Kong.

But the summary offers that the Hollow Earth referenced in Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be explored further.

Mechagodzilla, the activity under Skull Island, and the conspiracy to destroy all monsters may tie into the mystery of the Hollow Earth.

Playmates’ plot summary is the latest to be released after the one supplied by the prequel graphic novel, Godzilla Dominion, from Legendary Comics. Here it is again in case you missed it:

“A unique story that picks up after the events of the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where the Titans have risen and the reign of Godzilla has begun. As told entirely from Godzilla’s point of view, the graphic novel brings new insights into the King of the Monsters: His habitats, ancient rivalries, challenges, and encounters with new Titans. As his new era of dominance is tested, and a coming confrontation with another king looms.”

Playmates Godzilla vs Kong figures are listed on Walmart’s website but are going fast.

