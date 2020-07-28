Artist NeoArtCorE Turns Persona 5’s Ann Takamaki Into Harley Quinn and Catwoman

Artist NeoArtCorE transformed Persona 5’s Ann Takamaki into both DC Comics’ Harley Quinn and Catwoman.

For those unfamiliar with Ann Takamaki, she is one of the primary characters in Atlus’ Persona 5.

In fact, Ann is the fourth playable character to join the player’s roster behind the player character, Joker, Ryuji Sakamoto, and Morgana. Like Joker and Ryuji she attends Shujin Academy.

When Ann isn’t attending school, she pursues a career in modeling.

Like all of the characters in Persona 5, Ann not only has her own inner demons, but she also has an external demon in the form of volleyball coach Kamoshida, who repeatedly shows sexual interest in Ann.

In fact, rumors spread throughout Shujin that Ann is sleeping with Kamoshida. Those rumors are false. Ann instead appears alongside Kamoshida in order to ensure that her friend Shiho is not kicked off the volleyball team.

While Ann would spurn Kamoshida’s advances, he would assault Shiho. Upon discovering Kamoshida’s attack on Shiho, Ann vows revenge and attempts to join Joker and Ryuji as they infiltrate Kamoshida’s Palace in order to expose his crime and change his heart.

However, Ann is captured by Kamoshida’s knights and imprisoned. She is eventually discovered by Joker and Ryuji where her Persona, Carmen, awakens.

After awakening her Persona, Ann takes on the name Panther and she joins up with the Phantom Thieves and proceeds to steal Kamoshida’s heart and continue to journey with them as they work to change the hearts of others and uncover and unravel a criminal empire exploiting people’s Palaces and hearts for material gain.

Artist NeoArtCorE would transform Ann’s Panther Persona into both Harley Quinn and Catwoman.

First up is Ann as Harley Quinn.

And here is Ann as Catwoman.

Not only would NeoArtCorE show off Ann as both Harley Quinn and Catwoman, but they would also show off Ann in her classic Panther costume from Persona 5.

Take a look.

What do you make of NeoArtCorE’s pinups of Ann Takamaki? Which version is your favorite?

