There may be a frontrunner for Zatanna in HBO Max’s Justice League Dark and she is a Game of Thrones alum.

Cultured Nerd reports their sources tell them Emilia Clarke is in early negotiations to star as Zatanna Zatara for JJ Abrams’ series, making her “the first name attached.”

The site adds casting is not “a done deal” but claim concept art of Clarke as The Mistress of Magic is being worked on. This leads them to believe talks are moving forward and she’d be cast in a series and maybe a tie-in film.

Zatanna has been the subject of a parallel rumor lately. The character may get her own solo movie which could wind up on either the big screen or HBO Max. There is no word if Clarke is up for that or if the project is separate and has a director yet.

Zatanna Zatara, the daughter of a magician, is descended from a race of mystical beings, the Homo Magi, a bloodline that gives her powers.

An associate and ex-lover of John Constantine, she frequently finds herself in the line-up of the Justice League Dark and sometimes works with the main Justice League. Cultured Nerd notes she may find herself in the company of Constantine, Deadman, and Etrigan on the HBO Max series.

Those names and more appeared in DC Animated features Justice League Dark and JLD: Apokolips War. Zatanna also guest-starred on Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Justice League Unlimited, and Smallville (played by Serinda Swan).

Emilia Clarke needs practically no introduction. Known best for playing Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones for 62 episodes, she also boasts roles in Terminator Genisys – as a young Sarah Connor from an alternate timeline – and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Her close friendship with Jason Momoa put her on the DC radar with fans hoping, not to mention petitioning, to see Clarke take over the role of Mera in Aquaman 2.

Justice League Dark doesn’t have a premiere date yet but you tell us what you think of Emilia Clarke as a potential for Zatanna down below.

