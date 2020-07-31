Original star of the first Jurassic Park films, Sam Neill who played paleontologist Alan Grant, has returned to the franchise in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Though he can’t say much, he did make one big promise to fans.

In an interview with The List in the UK, Neill said of the next Jurassic World feature, “There will be screaming. We know this.”

When Neill was asked about making a return to the franchise he said. “That’s a good question.”

He’d go on to say, “I can’t give anything away, but a real-life dinosaur is a compelling thing to someone who has devoted his life to them.”

As far as what made him return, the actor stated “I feel it’s incumbent for me to do so. It’s only fair.” So he seems to be doing it for the fans after nearly 20 years.

Sam Neill first played Grant in the original Jurassic Park back in 1993. He sat out The Lost World – starring Jeff Goldblum as rival Ian Malcolm – but came back for Jurassic Park 3 in 2001.

Rather than going extinct, something survived and Jurassic World went into production 15 years later. Still, Alan Grant was nowhere to be found; though fans theorize he was a mentor of or idolized by Owen Grady played by Chris Pratt.

Neill isn’t the only familiar face returning to the land of Jurassic Park. Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm will also be returning for Dominion as is fellow alum Laura Dern who played Dr. Ellie Sattler. BD Wong is also returning to play Dr. Wu, who in the first novel died; for those keeping score.

Hopefully, that means one last shot of the three of them together, something Star Wars fans didn’t get with Han, Luke, and Leia in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Though the pandemic is still running rampant across the globe, Jurassic World: Dominion is back in production in the UK. According to The List, “with strict health and safety regulations in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Are you excited to see Sam Neill as Alan Grant one more time? Tell us below.

