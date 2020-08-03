James Gunn quickly shot down a rumor that arose concerning Alice Braga’s character in The Suicide Squad.

A Reddit and 4chan leak picked up by Cosmic Book News claimed Braga plays Gotham villainess Poison Ivy.

Gunn interjected in a thread to say “it’s not true” and “BS like most stuff off this particular site.”

At first glance, you might think Gunn was referring to Reddit or 4chan there but, no, he was singling out Cosmic Book News and later admitted it.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if sites didn’t report the ramblings of some rando on Reddit, YouTube, Twitter, or 4chan as if it was news?” He tweeted, linking to a CBN article and its official account run by Editor-in-Chief Matt McGloin.

Gunn went on to say he ignores rumors mostly but “occasionally” calls out “sites that constantly print BS.”

Cosmic Book News was the website that originally broke the title for Avengers: Endgame.

Gunn previously called out a DC FanDome leak by DCEUleaks on Reddit. He tweeted simply “this isn’t real” and apologized for hampering “anyone’s excitement.”

Claiming legit sources, it read that Affleck was going to be Batman again and also hinted at a trailer for The Suicide Squad.

Gunn famously took a break from social media and deleted his old accounts after Disney fired him briefly when off-color jokes about pedophilia he posted years ago resurfaced.

It’s also worth noting actors and directors are protective of their work contractually, as we learned in the last year from Ewan McGregor and Will Smith. Gunn more than likely has to deny everything, true or not.

That noted, below is the leaked synopsis from Reddit stirring everybody up.

Aside from saying Braga is Poison Ivy, it reasserts the rumors Nathan Fillion plays Blackguard/Black Guardian, Pete Davidson is playing Savant, Idris Elba is playing Vigilante/Adrian Chase, John Cena is Peacemaker, and Peter Capaldi is Thinker.

The synopsis also states the plot will take Amanda Waller’s Task Force X to Corto Maltese to face, just as we reported, Vandal Savage (Joaquin Cosio) and his alien “Beast,” Mongal (Mayling Ng).

Another team of DC rogues led by Ivy is teased as well and so is Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) betraying the Squad. Without further ado, read on.

It begins, “Mongal (Mayling NG) arrived on Earth during WWII and was captured and brainwashed on by the Nazis. After the war, they fled to Corto Maltese to continue their experiments with her, but were betrayed by a powerful local family, the Lloretas, which took control of Mongal and used her as a weapon against their enemies for decades, until Vandal Savage (Joaquin Cosio), an elusive criminal mastermind, manage to take control of Mongal for himself.”

The leak continues, “Decades later, Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Savant (Pete Davidson), Javelin (Flula Borg), Weasel (Sean Gunn) and Black Guardian (Nathan Fillion) are deployed to the South American island of Corto Maltese by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Their mission is to assassinate General Luna Barrera (Juan Diego Botto), who has committed a coup, but they are ambushed and killed one by one in the Mongal hands.”

It then details, “Five months later, Rick Flagg manages to send a message to Waller that he is still alive and Savage needs to be stopped. Waller assembles a new team to investigate, formed by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastamalchian) and King Shark (Steve Agee). Waller approaches Flag’s old army buddy Adrian Chase (Idris Elba) to lead the team in exchange for exoneration for his crimes and a chance to reconnect with his estranged daughter Drew (Storm Reid).”

The alleged leak then states, “Meanwhile, the scion of Lloretas wants for revenge against Savage and hire a group of meta-human mercs formed by the Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Poison Ivy (Alice Braga), Killer Frost (Jennifer Holland), Copperhead (Taika Waititi) and Clay-Face (Michael Rooker).”

Finally, it concludes, “The Squad of Waller learn that Savage is running a meta-human trafficking operation alongside his enforcers General Barrera, Doctor Moon (Julio Cesar Ruiz) and Boomerang, who doublecrossed the team.”

While not all of that is necessarily true, much of it is backed up by behind the scenes photos, set video, and IMDB.

Moreover, that Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman are returning and David Dastmalchian is Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher, and Steve Agee plays King Shark is all official.

Alice Braga, star of Predators and I Am Legend, will next be seen in The New Mutants whenever that finally comes out.

The Suicide Squad is still slated for an August 6, 2021 opening despite the pandemic and shutdowns.

