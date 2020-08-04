Artist Cheshirr recently shared a Street Fighter pinup of a blonde Chun-Li.

Chun-Li first appeared in Capcom’s Street Fighter II: The World Warrior back in 1991. She was created and designed by Akira “akiman” Yasuda.

Yasuda explained that she originally wore pants during most of development, but her costume was changed to tights at the very end.

He stated, “Oh yeah, Chun-Li was wearing pants right up until the very end. When we made the sprites I thought she didn’t look right, so I had them changed to tights instead.”

Yasuda also detailed that the character’s inclusion in the Street Fighter world changed the game’s dynamic.

He explained, “I also wanted Street Fighter II to be more entertaining than its predecessor.”

“That also helps explain how Chun-Li came to be. Having a female character in the game completely changes the game’s dynamic, she brightens up the entire palette. We needed a reason for her to fight, and so an evil empire came to mind,” he added.

Since her first appearance the character has become a staple of the Street Fighter franchise. She has appeared in Super Street Fighter II, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter V, and Street Fighter EX.

The character has also appeared in a number of other games including the Marvel vs. Capcom series.

She eventually made the jump to live-action in the 1994 Street Fighter film when she was portrayed by Ming-Na Wen. She was also the main character in the 1994 anime Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie.

Cheshirr shared their Street Fighter pinup of Chun-Li to Twitter.

Here’s a better look.

This isn’t the only time that Cheshirr has shared a pinup of Chun-Li.

Back in November 2019 they also shared a pinup of a brunette Chun-Li.

Here’s a better look.

Back in June 2019, Cheshirr would also share two pinups. The first of Chun-Li and the second of Karin.

Here’s a good look at Chun-Li.

And here’s Karin.

Cheshirr indicates on their Twitter that their commissions are currently full, but you can contact them at [email protected] if you are interested in their work.

