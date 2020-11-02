Artist Didi Esmeralda just shared her latest pinup of the Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams.

For those unfamiliar with Wednesday Addams, she was created by cartoonist Charles Addams as part of his The Addams Family cartoon strip.

The strip first appeared in The New Yorker all the way back in 1938. Interestingly enough none of the characters had actual names in the strip.

It wasn’t until the 1964 television adaptation that the characters including Wednesday received their names. Wednesday’s name is based on the Monday’s Child nursery rhyme line, “Wednesday’s child is full of woe.”

In the strip and the subsequent show, Wednesday is the oldest daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Her brothers include Pugsley, Pugsley Jr. and Pubert. She also has a sister named Wednesday Jr.

Since her first appearance in the original cartoons and subsequent debut in live-action with The Addams Family TV series, Wednesday has also appeared in The New Scooby-Doo Movies, The Addams Family TV series that began in 1973, the Halloween with the New Addams Family special, The Addams Family film in 1991, the subsequent TV series The Addams Family in 1992, The Addams Family Values in 1993, The Addams Family Reunion in 1998, The New Addams Family, The Addams Family: A New Musical, and more recently the animated The Addams Family movie.

In Charles Addams’ original cartoons, Wednesday is depicted as pale, dark haired girl, who rarely smiles and has a fascination with death and the macabre.

As seen below, her outfit consisted of a black dress with white buttons and a white collar. Her hair was styled in pigtails.

Wednesday Addams was probably most popularly portrayed by Christina Ricci in both The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values.

In both films, Wednesday is shown as having a dark personality with a twisted sense of humor. In the first film she shows an interest in the Bermuda Triangle and has great respect for her ancestor Calpurnia Addams who was burned as a witch.

In the sequel, Wednesday takes her darkness to another level as she attempts to kill her infant brother Pubert, burns down Camp Chipewa, and even scares her boyfriend Joel to death!

It’s this iteration of Wednesday Addams that artist Didi Esmeralda appears to have drawn inspiration from for her pinup. She’s even got her own bottle of poison!

Didi Esmeralda shared the pinup to Twitter writing, “Wednesday Addams Please enjoy and share Hugs!!! :)”

Here’s a better look.

Didi Esmeralda had previously shared a work in progress of the pinup to Twitter as well.

Here’s a better look.

You can follow Didi-Esmeralda on Deviant Art. She also has a Patreon with various membership levels for backers. You can also find past rewards available on Gumroad. If you are interested in prints you can obtain them via RedBubble.

What do you make of Didi-Esmeralda’s Wednesday Addams pinup?

