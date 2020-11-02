Mobile Suit Gundam’s Newtypes Move Closer to Reality With New Mind-Controlled Zaku Mobile Suit Figure!

Humanity has finally taken its first step towards Newtype evolution, as a new Mobile Suit Gundam figure allows a Zaku mobile suit to be controlled with nothing more than a human’s brainwaves.

Developed by Bandai in cooperation with Tohoku University and Hitachi High-Tech’s joint business venture NeU, the Zaku figure is controlled through the use of NeU’s XB-01 headset, which actively monitors and measures a user’s brain activity, including their “brain’s rate of blood flow change” and “the head’s movement and body movement noise.”

The device works in tandem with Bandai’s ZEONIC TECHNICS Robotics and Programming Course I, a smart phone app primarily used to provide fans with “education on robotics and programming” by directing users in the construction of a particularly advanced Zaku, to translate a user’s brain activity and allow them to input up to three pre-programmed commands depending on the amount of “cerebral blood flow” registered by the device.

Unfortunately for fans excited to reach the next step in human existence, it is currently undecided whether the mind-controlled Zaku unit will be made commercially available for public purchase.

