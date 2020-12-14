Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced a brand new Ironheart TV series for Disney+, where he touted her advanced armor.

Feige’s announcement came during the Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation.

He announced, “Ironheart will be a series for Disney+ about genius inventor Riri Williams, who has the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man’s.”

“Dominique Thorne will play the title role. And as we like to do. Both Secret Invasion and Ironheart will tie directly to MCU feature films,” he concluded.

The announcement confirms rumors about Williams getting her own Disney+ series.

Rumors about a Riri Williams and Ironheart series go back to at least September 2019 when We Got This Covered reported that Robert Downey Jr. might return to the role of Tony Stark in a voice over role for an Ironheart series.

That rumor came on the heels of Ironheart comic book writer Eve Ewing claimed that Robert Downey Jr. was supportive of an Ironheart series for Disney+.

In a now deleted tweet, Ewing wrote back in June 2019, “The real story here is that Robert Downey Jr. said publicly in a room full of people that Ironheart should be in the MCU.”

She added, “I went straight back to the press area afterward and was like YOU ALL HEARD IT, WRITE THAT DOWN.”

In November 2019, a rumor from MCU Cosmic detailed that Marvel Studios was developing an Ironheart series.

More recently, a rumor from Thomas Polito detailed that an Ironheart series was in “active development at Disney+ with a targeted shooting date sometime next year.”

There was also a rumor in April 2020 from scooper Mikey Sutton that Williams would show up in a War Machine Disney+ series.

That rumor was also confirmed by Kevin Feige, when he announced that Don Cheadle would reprise his role as War Machine in a Disney+ series titled Armor Wars.

But even before many of these rumors started circulating a script titled Ironheart by Jada Rodriguez appeared on The Black List back in July 2018.

Their synopsis of the script reads, “When a young African American girl loses hope in humanity, she dedicates her life with the help of Tony Stark, to becoming a super hero… not knowing she is her own worst enemy.”

While we don’t have many details about the Ironheart series, it is interesting that Feige would tout the character’s armor.

Readers familiar with our reporting of Ironheart know that Williams actually built her armor with stolen pieces of equipment and technology from MIT.

The character was first introduced in Invincible Iron Man #7 and was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato.

She’s a 15-year-old engineering student who attends MIT and builds her own suit of armor similar to Iron Man’s using stolen parts and technology from campus.

You can see her first suit design below.

After Tony Stark is put in a coma by Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel during the events of Civil War II, Riri Williams becomes Ironheart and takes on the role of Iron Man alongside Victor Von Doom who becomes the Infamous Iron Man.

While in her role as Ironheart, she would eventually join the Champions.

The character was eventually taken up by Eve Ewing in her own self-titled series, Ironheart. She also redesigned her armor adding in pink after she had a run-in with Thanos, who easily destroyed her old armor.

Are you interested in checking out this Ironheart series? What do you make of the possibility that she could also show up in the Armor Wars series?

