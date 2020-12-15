Following his arrest earlier this year, Jerry Harris, a breakout star on Netflix’s “Cheer” series, has been indicted on federal child pornography production and sex crime charges.

According to The Chicago Sun, Harris has been “charged with child pornography and sex crimes involving four victims in the new seven-count indictment that alleges conduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas.”

While Harris is only facing a single charge of production of child pornography, Federal authorities “have hinted more charges could come.”

Harris, who first rose to prominence as one of the stars of Netflix’s “Cheer” cheerleading reality series, was first arrested in September, following a raid of his Naperville, IL home.

At the time, Harris admitted to having solicited sexual photographs from “at least between 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors” through SnapChat.

In October, Federal prosecutors claimed that Harris “exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator” and specifically accused him of assaulting a 15-year old boy in an unlocked public bathroom during a cheer event because he “wanted to be caught or he simply cannot control his impulses.”

At the time, U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain found that the evidence against Harris “overwhelmingly supports detention” and further asserted that he would be a danger to his community if released.

However, despite this allegation, Harris’ recent indictment did not charge him with the assault of the aforementioned 15-year-old male.

Harris’ criminal activities were first discovered by the mother of one of his victims after she confronted her son regarding a sexual text message he had received from the cheerleading star.

After pressing, she discovered that not only had Harris made multiple requests for nude photographs of her son, but that he had also sent the victim a video of himself masturbating.

“I don’t think we should be friends on snap,” Harris allegedly texted the victim after a year of pursuing him. “I’m sorry for what I’ve done in the past.”

Another victim described Harris as “relentless” and told authorities that the Netflix star had paid him between $2,000 – $3,000 USD for inappropriate photographs before sending an additional $500 to end their relationship.

