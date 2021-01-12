Jon Favreau Rumored To Be Protecting The Mandalorian Actor Gina Carano From Being Fired

A new rumor claims that The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau is protecting actress Gina Carano from others inside Lucasfilm who want her fired.

This new rumor comes from WDW Pro at Pirates and Princesses and follows months of Twitter activists and even Lucasfilm employees targeting Carano.

Twitter activists claiming to be The Mandalorian fans have been after Carano for months. Back in August 2020, they accused the former Strikeforce fighter of racism after she shared an anti-Nazi photo

Carano simply shared a photo of what many believe is German laborer August Landmesser refusing to give the Nazi salute to Adolf Hitler at a rally in 1936.

Following the sharing of this image numerous individuals targeted Carano demanding she use the term “ACAB” or “All Cops Are Bastards.”

Carano wasn’t having any of it and called those targeting her “cowards.”

She would go double down and describe them as not only cowards, but bullies as well.

Following this, multiple people began accusing her of racism.

One questioned, “so all that shit just to come to the conclusion you’re racist?”

This would just be the first of a number of occasions, these so-called Mandalorian fans targeted Carano.

In September, they would try a different tactic and accuse her of transphobia, simply because she refused to put pronouns in her Twitter bio.

Carano responded to the accusations stating, “Yes, Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”



Given this tactic also did not work, they would then try to get her fired over what she liked on Twitter.

This time the campaign was led by SyFy Fan Grrls Associate Editor Courtney Enlow who called on The Mandalorian to replace Carano.

Like before, the campaign did not work. Instead SyFy Fan Grrls would get cancelled.

These Twitter activists would not be deterred, they would then try and get Carano fired by trending #FireGinaCarano.

This time they tried to cancel Carano over a meme she shared mocking Democrat Party leaders and their government lockdown policies that have devastated numerous American families.

The meme reads, “Democratic Government Leaders now recommends we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.”

Carano would be accused of violence for sharing the meme.

And it’s not just Twitter activists. Actual Lucasfilm employees have gotten in the act. Disney Star Wars Is Dumb reported earlier this month that Star Wars designer Paul Harding claimed that Carano shows “outright support for bigots.”

Now, this new rumor claims that Carano would have actually been fired from The Mandalorian already if it weren’t for Jon Favreau.

WDW Pro claims, “I’m told that the feeling inside Lucasfilm is generally disdain for Carano as well.”

He goes on to claim that it is Jon Favreau who is preventing her from being fired, “The problem for all of those who hate Carano based on her worldview and political positions is that Jon Favreau isn’t publicly political… and word on the street is he doesn’t care one iota for the divisiveness.”

WDW Pro then claims that Carano would indeed be fired if she wasn’t working on The Mandalorian under Favreau, “If Carano was employed in any other part of Lucasfilm, she’d be gone, and she would have been let go long ago.”

While WDW Pro does insinuate that Favreau is currently protecting Carano, he does question on whether or not he can continue to do so.

He writes, “The question now is whether or not Favreau can protect her — she’s an integral part of his series, and firing her would essentially indicate that conservatives can be purged from Hollywood in a step beyond what we’ve already seen (blacklisting).”

What do you make of this latest rumor? Do you think Favreau is protecting Carano? Do you think Disney will be influenced by these so-called The Mandalorian fans?

