Magazine Preview For Godzilla vs. Kong Reveals Details Of Movie’s Plot And Final Act

Owing to consistent delays in the film’s release, there hasn’t been much for the mainstream press to write about for Godzilla vs. Kong for a while now – save for the big news GVK will debut on HBO Max at the same time as in theaters. But with 2021 upon us, that is beginning to change.

Total Film released its 2021 Preview issue digitally and it contains a blurb about Godzilla vs. Kong which serves up light spoilers.

Blogger The Kaijuologist shared a screenshot of the short article on Twitter, writing “Total Film has released their 2021 Preview issue with an article on #GodzillavsKong, which has a bit of a spoiler.”

The tiny spoiler coming at the end, still blacked out so it does not give away very much, reads, “Early action figures suggest [redacted] will be tag-teaming.”

Who is tag-teaming, and against what? Going by the action figure line by Playmates – and our coverage for the past year – Total Film is likely confirming Kong and Godzilla put aside their differences to fight the powerful and formidable Mechagodzilla.

The robotic clone of the King of Monsters has a figure, though it hasn’t hit stores yet, as far as we know.

We can safely assume, based on 4Chan plot leaks and the synopses, including Total Film’s which promises “that a conspiracy is threatening to wipe all said creatures [Titans] from the Earth,” Mechagodzilla is constructed by a terrorist corporation called Apex to destroy the Titans – starting with the Kings of them all.

Since Total Film doesn’t name-drop Mechagodzilla and Playmates is holding off on letting the figure into the marketplace, the mechanical monster is a good guess as to the big secret Legendary and Warner Bros. are keen on hiding until May, or until at least the trailer finally premieres.

Last but not least, Kaijuologist also mentions “it looks like the movie will be focused more on the characters this time around and how they’re connected with the monsters and their origins.”

Godzilla vs. Kong’s director Adam Wingard explained to Total Film his movie will revolve around humans and “the arcs they have, how they relate to one another, and most importantly, how they relate to the monsters, and how the monsters relate to them.”

Kaiju movies often sink or swim because of the weight and complexity of their human characters. As true as that is, we have to recognize the perspective of the audience on the matter is very fickle. They complained Godzilla 2014, for instance, spent too much time on people that weren’t Bryan Cranston and not enough on monster action.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters corrected this problem in 2019 but was critiqued for having too many monster fights, not paying enough attention to the people, and not making them interesting enough. These charges are laid against it despite the global impact of the Russell family drama in the story and the fact there are more characters than you can shake a stick at.

We shall see how Wingard and Legendary Pictures, along with WB, blend all their ingredients when Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth installment in the MonsterVerse, makes landfall in theaters and on HBO Max May 21st.

