Newly Revealed Godzilla vs. Kong Concept Art Shows A Much Scarier Version Of The Warbat

Newly Revealed Godzilla vs. Kong Concept Art Shows A Much Scarier Version Of The Warbat

An original creation of MonsterVerse that can fly, spray its poison through its talons, and rip through metal, the venomous Warbat serpent is perhaps the most unique Titan Legendary Pictures and their teams of creature designers brought to life on-screen across the shared film universe’s current four entries.

Related: Netflix Announces Release Date for Godzilla Singular Point

As it is, the monster could be a formidable threat to mankind if it ever surfaced from The Hollow Earth, but it may surprise you to learn the Titan classified Titannus Nozuki was almost far more fearsome and grotesque than the two seen in Godzilla vs. Kong.

We learn this from digital designs produced during different stages of the creature’s development recently shared across social media by one of the film’s concept artists, Matt Millard.

In one sample, which you can see below, Millard’s artwork shows that the slithery beast almost had an additional offensive attack in the form of an electrified tail

This shocking weapon woul d come in handy against Kong or Godzilla if a Nozuki is ever grounded and, as you’ll see in the next image, that’s another idea Millard had.

Related: Newly Released Storyboards Show Additional Scenes of Kong Exploring the Hollow Earth in Godzilla vs. Kong

In a tweet, he explained that the monster was supposed to be able to slither, fly, and stand on its talons as its signature intimidation display.

#nozuki concept art for #GodzillaVsKong – this was the first design I did for the creature . The idea was it could tuck his arms up to slither as well as crawl on his giant talons as well as fly .when they saw this design they wanted to have him as a male counterpart to #warbat pic.twitter.com/u9uff1Zjln — Matt Millard (@ItchyTasty_) April 17, 2021

Millard added that he was really fond of this idea and noted that he did several pose studies of what the Nozuki would look like standing or walking.

Pose study of the alternate #nozuki for #godzillavskong . Did several sets of these for each nozuki to see how they would function. Really liked the idea of him being able to stand up on his hind talons for intimidation during attack pic.twitter.com/CzHb8HmOco — Matt Millard (@ItchyTasty_) April 19, 2021

Below is one of his alternate poses for further reference.

Related: New Godzilla vs. Kong Theory Postulates The Warbat Is The MonsterVerse’s Greatest Threat

Millard also indicated there was originally going to be only one Warbat, but some of the renderings convinced the filmmakers to create a male and a female.

Head studies were then done, which Millard showed off down below, though he didn’t specify which render belonged to which gender.

Head studies concept art for #godzillavskong of the #nozuki / #warbat these were the two design that we picked for this creature – they wanted to have them as a male / female counterparts . pic.twitter.com/asPAx2sIAF — Matt Millard (@ItchyTasty_) April 17, 2021

When it was still known only as Nozuki, the Warbat – a name probably dreamed up either by Playmates or someone with the toys in mind – looked more like a king cobra, as Millard further showed his followers.

He wrote, however, that the intent was always for the slithery, adaptable Titan to take flight, a design choice which in turn led to a rigorous process of deciding on wing shapes and conducting motion studies.

Initial concept art for the #warbat / #nozuki that we ended up developing further – started as a cobra shape with the idea it could lay its ribs / fins back and slither like a snake and could fly . We explored many wing shapes and motion studies as well #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/raluJVOHmj — Matt Millard (@ItchyTasty_) April 17, 2021

Eventually, fly the Warbat did, although not very far after it encountered Kong and the HEAV’S. Hopefully, we will see the species again – and see one last in battle a little longer – if the MonsterVerse continues with more exploration of the Hollow Earth.

How do these Warbat designs from pre-production on Godzilla vs. Kong strike you? Tell us your reaction on social media or in the comments down below!