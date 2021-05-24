Bob Chapek Claims A Han Solo Series Is In Development Before Correcting Himself

Disney CEO Bob Chapek claimed a Han Solo series is in development before he corrected himself.

Chapek claimed the Han Solo series was in development during an appearance at the J.P. Morgan Global, Technology, Media And Communications conference that was made available to the public via The Walt Disney Company’s official website.

While touting Disney’s upcoming content, he began listing off all the major films and series coming from their big brands.

Chapek stated, “In the end, as you know, in entertainment, it’s really all about content. I think over the next…basically by the end of the year we’ve got six Marvel titles.”

He then listed them out, “We’ve got Black Widow, we’ve got Shang-Chi, we’ve got Loki, we’ve got Hawkeye, we’ve got Ms. Marvel. We’ve got What If….? All these great series coming to Disney+.”

Chapek then claimed they were working on a Han Solo series. He stated, “We’ve got Han Solo or I mean Boba Fett from Star Wars. Boba Fett from Star Wars, and we’ve got Monsters at Work from Pixar.”

A Solo: A Star Wars Story spinoff series for Disney+ was rumored to be in the works back in September 2019.

Star Wars Unity’s Jeremy Conrad reported at the time that “I’ve heard a rumor that some kind spin-off set after the events of the movie is being developed as a Disney+ series.”

He went on to speculate that it could be “some kind of underworld series dealing with the Crimson Dawn and other scoundrels sounds the most likely.”

Interestingly, Conrad also claimed, “I wouldn’t be shocked if someone like Lando were to show up…”

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy did indeed announce a Lando series during DIsney’s Investor Day 2020 presentation.

She announced, “Lando Calrissian is the galaxy’s smoothest, most notorious scoundrel. And he will return in a brand new event series for Disney Plus.”

“Justin Simein, the creator of the critically acclaimed and hugely popular Dear White People is developing the story with us now. A massive Star Wars fan himself, Justin has put together a reel to give you a sense of the style, tone, and irresistible swagger of our upcoming series, Lando.”

The reel was only shown to investors and was not made available to the general public.

Disney and Lucasfilm have not released many details about the show, but scooper Mikey Sutton at Geekosity claimed, “The Lando program will apparently open in the present time, shortly after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.”

He continued, “The show will move forward back and forth between interconnected stories, with the contemporary Lando and his daughter Jannah (Naomi Ackie), who was introduced in Rise. Those segments will cut to the past with Glover and possibly Luke Skywalker, and Sebastian Stan is being courted to play him.”

Sutton also detailed it was unclear what role Billy Dee Williams might have in the series. He explained, “He might just be in the beginning and at the end with Glover carrying most of it.”

It’s possible Chapek could have been referring to the Lando series when he said Han Solo or it’s possible that the Lando series might feature Han Solo or they could indeed be working on a Han Solo series and he let it slip.

What do you make of Chapek’s comments about a Han Solo series?