The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals He Approached Marvel and DC About The Idea Of A Cinematic Crossover

Just because James Gunn previously stated that there’s no real rivalry between Marvel and DC doesn’t mean he’s above the idea of pitting the two universes against each other.

On Twitter, The Suicide Squad director revealed that he had talked casually with people from Marvel and DC about a cinematic crossover between the two sides similar to the multiple times the two companies’ rosters have met in the comics.

As unlikely as he believes it would be for such an event to come to pass, Gunn doesn’t think it is impossible. “I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it,” he said. “I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either.”

He added, “THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story.”

He then expounded on the preoccupation fans have with crossovers and Easter Eggs over story, writing, “I find it disconcerting at times that many folks seem more interested in crossovers, cameos, references & post-credit scenes than they do the actual story & characters of a specific film!”

“When making a film I spend 99.9% of my time thinking about story & character & .1% the rest,” he asserted.

That’s true of the MCU currently, a seen in how some some fans, hoping they’d see the introduction of the X-Men in WandaVision, were disappointed that the series didn’t have more Easter Eggs and twists to lay the groundwork for the arrival of the mutants.

Marvel and DC characters crossed paths many times over the years, but their most notable clash was Marvel vs. DC in 1996 when the elites of both rosters of heroes duked it out for supremacy and to save existence.

The House of Ideas won thanks to fan votes and the story was influential enough to spawn the character Access, who served as a key to both worlds. He starred in two spinoff limited series (All Access and Unlimited Access) that expanded his story and brought several DC and Marvel characters back to the battleground.

A number of heroes would be fused together by Access’ mysterious powers to make the likes of Dark Claw (Batman/Wolverine) and Super Soldier (Superman/Captain America) in the two phases of the Amalgam line, launched during the same period as a result of the Unlimited Access crossover event.

Doomsday Clock also teased a future crossover event that, though far from guaranteed, could happen if current industry trends continue, given how DC is often cited as in danger of being sold or shutting down and its cache of properties and canon, much like Marvel’s, could wind up with Disney. Only time will tell.

We also kind of know whose side Gunn is on, as the entire conversation was kicked off when, in response to a fan asking who would win in a fight between the Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy, the director answered, “The fans”.

Would you be interested in seeing a Marvel and DC crossover helmed by Gunn? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!