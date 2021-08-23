Batman Writer Scott Snyder To Begin Teaching Writing Classes On Substack For Seven Bucks a Month

Batman Writer Scott Snyder To Begin Teaching Writing Classes On Substack For Seven Bucks a Month

On the heels of James Tynion IV departure from DC and his launching an indie label through Substack, fellow Batman and DC writer Scott Snyder has followed suit and begun to offer writing classes through the online publishing platform.

Related: James Tynion IV Ditches Batman To Create Creator-Owned Comics For Substack

As announced by Snyder on August 9th, the storied Bat-scribe will soon begin teaching ‘Comics Writing 101’, wherein subscribers will “get a monthly LIVE, INTERACTIVE CLASS with me, done through video, filmed at my awesome local comic shop, 4th WORLD COMICS (after hours)”.

Related: James Tynion IV Introduces One More New Villainess in Miracle Molly to Batman Comics

“Each session will run about 90 minutes and be like a masterclass on a particular subject,” he continued. “During the session, we’ll look at several classic and current comics together to illustrate applicable techniques. Some sessions will feature guests for discussions and Q&A, from super star artists to major editors.”

Seeking to make studying convenient as possible, Snyder will also “archive the full audio [of each class] along with all the reading materials for subscribers who missed the live session and make it available in this newsletter.”

Related: Prolific Batman Writer Chuck Dixon Explains Why Politics Do Not Belong In Superhero Comics

As explained by the author, fans can sign-up for his pedagogic side hustle for just $7 a month, a fee which will grant them access to Snyder’s library of lessons, live streams, newsletters, and updates.

For the more frugal-minded aspiring writer, who wishes to join the ranks of Snyder’s former pupils such as Joëlle Jones, Michael Moreci, Philip Kennedy Johnson, Vita Ayala, Matt Rosenberg, Marguerite Bennett, Mags Visaggio, and Tynion himself, there’s also a yearly subscription available for just $75, saving each prospective student about $9 a month.

There’s also a yearly subscription option for $75 more frugal aspiring students can take advantage of that will cost $9 less a month if they want to join the list of former Scott Snyder pupils which includes Joëlle Jones, Michael Moreci, Philip Kennedy Johnson, Vita Ayala, Matt Rosenberg, Marguerite Bennett, Mags Visaggio, and Tynion himself.

The author then noted that “if you currently subscribe to this, my free newsletter, you’ll still get updates on books I have coming out, my social media basically, but starting NOW, if you sign up for our paid subscription, you’ll get EVERYTHING TEACHING RELATED,” explaining that Substack “is the only place I’ll be teaching, and it’s where I’ll be putting all my thoughts about craft, teaching tips, etc.”

Related: Camilla Zhang Exits From Position As Campaign Manager for Scott Snyder’s Nocterra Kickstarter

“The goal is to create a space for aspiring writers — a space filled with lessons, advice, stories,” said Snyder. “A space they can find a community of writers, too, and visit over and over.”

Subscribers will also get exclusive first looks at the books Snyder is working on, like We Have Demons (with Greg Capullo) and Nocterra (with Tony S. Daniel).

Snyder promises a “welcome session” in a few weeks before classes begin “in earnest on SEPTEMBER 22nd.”

Some of you out there have to be aspiring comic writers. Will you be taking Snyder’s courses? Let us know and tell us what you think of his endeavor below.