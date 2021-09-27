Rumor: Strong Blu-Ray Sales Of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Could Persuade New WarnerMedia Regime To Restore The Snyderverse

Many fans of Zack Snyder’s take on the cinematic DC universe feel that, once new executives are in place after the Warner Discovery merger is complete, the Snyderverse will be restored to DC Films.

While that remains to be seen, the sales of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Blu-ray may give the company – or at least the people aspiring to sit in the boardroom – an early nudge in the right direction.

MediaPlayNews reports that, according to their chart of the Top 20 Blu-ray Disc sales for the week ending on September 11th, that ZSLJ topped the charts with an Index of 100 – leaving every other release in the dust.

In fact, according to their site’s Index numbers, which gives a numerical value to “units sold compared to [the] No. 1 title”, ZSLJ outperformed the no. 2 entry, The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife, by five to one.

It gets better: the DC movie also outranked several major Warner releases including The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, In The Heights, and Batman: The Long Halloween: Part Two, each of which is doing about a tenth or less compared to the ZSJL – though, granted, some of those have been out a little while longer.

However, I will note The Snyder Cut fell to no. 2 the following week and is currently being beaten by Black Widow by nearly the same margin it had in its first week against Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife.

Still, The Snyder Cut isn’t the only Snyderverse release in the Top 20. Making things more interesting, Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy was also there, placing at no. 14 the same week.

Notably, you can’t ignore or overstate the significance of these fans choosing to buy Snyder’s Justice League films and add them to their physical collection instead of signing up for HBO Max to gain access to them, although there’s probably a good amount who might choose to utilize both options.

These signs are encouraging to Snyderverse supporters such as Geekosity, whose staff has predicted that a restoration of the Snyderverse continuity is “inevitable” as “it’s all about the money” – which they believe Warner Discovery’s new owners will follow.

Moreover, the site says their “sources revealed that the noise [caused by the Blu-ray sales of ZSJL] reverberated throughout Warner Bros.,” with the online mag declaring, “The Snyderverse has awoken.”

Maybe it has, maybe it hasn’t, but Geekosity is also notably confident that the Snyderverse has a powerful ally in Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson, as he also sees the dollar signs and is allegedly lobbying to have Henry Cavill’s return as Superman get going in a future Black Adam or Shazam movie.

If anyone can get the new execs at Warner Discovery to listen – or, that is, to smell what he’s cooking – it has to be The Rock, who now could have all the data he needs to back him up.

Snyder’s DCEU will turn up again as another part of the Multiverse in next year’s The Flash, and it’s also possible that Black Adam will take place on the same Earth as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and The Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Where it goes from there is anybody’s guess, but Head of WB Ann Sarnoff, herself a JJ Abrams loyalist, wishes to divorce the company from the director. Added to the fact that the director has already jumped over to Netflix, things admittedly look grim for the Snyderverse.

Do you think the Snyderverse will return? Whether you want it back or not, sound off with your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!