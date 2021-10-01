Rumor: Warner Bros. Will Release David Ayer’s Cut Of Suicide Squad To HBO Max In 2022

Warner Bros. might be changing their minds about releasing the Ayer Cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad, despite what CEO Ann Sarnoff had to say to Variety some time ago, which for the record was “We won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.”

According to a fresh scoop from Mikey Sutton and Geekosity, WB will “unleash” the Ayer Cut on us via HBO Max, much like The Snyder Cut of Justice League, in the coming year.

While they were ready to move on with their new direction at DC Films, a “change of heart” came when “as with The Snyder Cut, the social-media buzz became too much for HBO Max and its current owners AT&T to ignore.”

They still want to elevate HBO Max and, to do that, WB has to make more money off it and gain the app more subscribers. After all, Disney Plus and Netflix, among others, are still a concern and the competitors to beat.

Once the merger with Discovery is final, conquering them and the streaming kingdom will be the new executives’ main priority and task. “Moreover…no cash will be left on the table,” writes Sutton.

The Geekosity EIC believes “the noise is getting louder since” he first shared the Ayer Cut scoop in August and he compares “the electricity in the air” to the energy behind the Snyder Cut rumors in 2019.

Sutton adds, “Some sources hint that The Ayer Cut could be announced at DC FanDome,” which, if accurate, he thinks might be too soon.

For a movie that came out in a mangled form disowned by its director five years ago, not really, but the bigger problem is FanDome is only two weeks away and already rather stacked.

There should’ve been some indication sooner than now that a tease – at least – will drop during the event.

All the news in the last few months about The Ayer Cut says the opposite – that its release couldn’t be further from happening.

Still, Sutton considers David Ayer’s Suicide Squad “a weapon of mass destruction” Warner should use “to shock and awe” Disney and streaming audiences for their dollars.

I’m skeptical but anything is possible. Perhaps you agree. What say you, dear readers? Is the Ayer Cut on the way? Do you even want it? Comment below.