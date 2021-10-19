Superman: Son of Kal-El Colorist Gabe Eltaeb To Exit DC Comics Over Superman Motto Change: “I’m Tired Of Them Ruining These Characters”

After learning of DC Comics’ recent decision to drop ‘The American Way’ from Superman’s classic motto, Superman: Son of Kal-El colorist Gabe Eltaeb has announced that he will not seek to renew his contract with the publisher in protest of “them ruining these characters”.

Appearing on an October 13th YouTube livestream hosted by Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver, himself a former contracted DC employee, Eltaeb revealed to the audience, “I’m finishing out my contract with DC. I’m tired of this sh-t, I’m tired of them ruining these characters; they don’t have a right to do this.”

“At Comic-Con in 2009, I was pushing Jerry Robinson’s wheelchair around,” the prominent DC colorist recalled. “That’s the man who invented the Joker. I would work the DC booth back then. I remember bending down to his face and telling him, thank you for creating these characters, so people like me can waltz in and get a job. It’s not about gay or anything else.”

Turning to the specific subject of Superman’s motto change, Eltaeb asserted that “What really pissed me off was saying truth, justice, and a better world. F–k that it was Truth, Justice, and the American way.”

“My Grandpa almost died in World War II; we don’t have a right to destroy sh-t that people died for to give us,” he continued. “It’s a bunch of f-cking nonsense.”

He added, “They call us bigots and racist and sh-t, I would ask them, find me in the f–king mainstream, not on the fringes, one f–king book, one f–king t-shirt, one movie that says that leftism is bad, and conservatism is good, find it for me, they f–king won’t they’re not letting people have a voice, they’re the f–king bigots.”

“Sorry,” he concluded his rant, “that’s been bottled up for five years.”

Speaking to Eltaeb’s appearance on his channel, Van Sciver recalled, “Gabe just exploded on my livestream, he had a lot to say, a lot of feelings and a lot of thoughts that he wasn’t able to share because he was working for DC Comics.”

“And that’s the reality,” he continued. “You cannot come out and be a conservative and criticize the company that you work for in this way. You have to be completely supportive of the corporate agenda, whatever it is.”

“You have to keep your negative or critical opinions to yourself, and it’s so liberating to be able to not work for DC comics and be able to say exactly what you think,” he concluded. “And I think that’s what Gabe is going through here.”

What do you make of Eltaeb's intent to leave DC?