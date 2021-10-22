According to Batwoman’s Camrus Johnson, who portrays Luke Fox in The CW’s flailing live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character, the recent allegations of on-set mistreatment and unsafe working conditions made by former series star Ruby Rose are nothing more than “lies.”

Taking to Twitter on October 20th, the Batwing actor whole-heartedly denied Rose’s accusations, telling his fans, “Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something! I love y’all, don’t think I haven’t seen all the love today. But yea fam, she was fired.”

“And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead,” said Johnson. “Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen.”

“Since it was claimed she ‘walked away’ last year I’m sure some of you may be pretty confused or upset, and even moreso that a lot of lies were spread today,” he continued. “Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom.”

Rose first accused The CW of their aforementioned failings on October 19th, taking to her personal Instagram to share a series of posts in which she eviscerated the amicable, COVID-related narrative surrounding her departure that she and the network publicly promoted late last year.

According to the actress, her exit was not the result of any COVID-related production halts, but rather The CW’s widespread mistreatment of the show’s crew, which resulted in abuse and injuries not only to herself but also to another crew member who was left “paraplegic” in the aftermath of her accident.

Additionally, Rose’s posts called out Johnson personally, as the actress recalled how she was “late one time, because I was in hospital,” only for Luke Fox actor Camrus Johnson to tell her after her discharge, “Yeah, well, maybe if people were not late we would make our days.”

“A kid…a egomaniac kid who worked one day a week had the audacity,” she added.

Warner Bros. has also responded to Rose’s allegations by issuing a statement to various media outlets asserting that the actress’ words were a form of “revisionist history” and that she was actually let go due to “multiple complaints about workplace behavior.”

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned,” said Warner Bros.

What do you make of Johnson’s response to Rose? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!