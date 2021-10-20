Ruby Rose Eviscerates The CW, Alleges Mistreatment And Unsafe Conditions On Set Of Batwoman: “I Wouldn’t Return For Any Amount Of Money”

According to former Batwoman star Ruby Rose, the narrative put forth in the media surrounding her departure from the live-action DC Comics adaptation has been a near-complete fabrication, as the actress has alleged that her exit from the show was not due to COVID, but rather The CW’s own mistreatment of their actors and neglect of on-set safety conditions.

Rose revisited the topic of her exit from Batwoman on October 19th, declaring in an Instagram story, “Dear CW, Caroline Dries, Sarah Sawitty, Greg Berlanti, et al. Enough is enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set.”

“I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again,” she continued. “And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Moving to begin her takedown of The CW, Rose then took aim at now-former Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Peter Roth, who stepped down from his position earlier this year.

“Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as she as the report didn’t fit your narrative,” wrote the actress. “Either way, when it comes to you, there’s an army waiting for you.”

The actress then published a video taken during a doctor’s visit regarding the neck and rib injuries she sustained on the set of Batwoman, explaining “cut to 3 weeks later after this video, it’s worse than abnormal. This was diagnosed years ago on set but [I was told] if I got an X-ray “we wouldn’t [complete filming on time and on budget].”

“On top of that I have enough documentation to make a 1 hour documentary,” she added. “Pray tell what else would you like me to share. The broken neck or the broken rip split in two and the tumor?”

In her next entry into her Instagram story, Rose shared the video of her emergency Batwoman surgery and asserted, “To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this…10 days! (or the whole crew would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set).”

Roth also apparently told Rose that she would “be the one who cost so many people their jobs,” rather than entertaining the idea of “spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal.”

Following her surgery video, Rose shared the message she recorded announcing her absence from the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con and called on fans to “imagine taking a huge pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend…but then saying ‘We won’t announce it, you have to.’”

“[Now imagine] me putting my foot down and saying ‘Why must I be the face of this???’ only to be told if I didn’t do this video they would be silent and people would turn up to find out on the day I wasn’t there,” she continued. “I folded, I wanted to do what it took…but then being told ‘cover your [neck] scar, we won’t want to see that scar on the video’ and you wonder why I posted my surgery video.”

In a lengthy follow-up text post, Rose requested that her “dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show,” as she declared that she “wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.”

“NOR DID I QUIT,” she then exclaimed. “I DO NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away.”

She next asserted, “any threats, any bullying tactics, or blackmail will not make me stand down,” before further recalling a number of additional injuries which resulted from The CW’s neglect of on-set safety, including “a crew member [who got 3rd degree burns over his whole body” – to which the rest of the staff was “given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face”, while Rose was “the only one who sent him flowers and cards” – the loss of “2 stunt doubles,” and “getting cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind.”

“A woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so CW didn’t even help her to start with because they needed to ‘investigate’ so she had to do a GoFundMe,” stated Rose. “She’s a PA, they work via phones.”

The actress asserted that this PA’s “accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of COVID,” adding that Batwoman continued in production because “Caroline Dries has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea. I told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking COVID updates checking on friends and seeing Riverdale, The Flash, and Supergirl shut down already, I felt something bad would happen.”

“Dries visited the set 4 times in a year…UNHEARD OF..but in those 4-5 visits she decided she could tell me she knew my injury happened on set so I should comply with the PI, yet later denied it later and said it happened during yoga,” said Rose. “lol I don’t do yoga, and now someone will never walk again. We shut down the next day…not because she almost killed someone but the government pulled it.”

Addressing rumors that she “fought people on set”, Rose admitted that while these rumors were true, it was “not because I wanted to but because I wanted safety.”

“Ask anyone in hair and make up what I did for them, after two were hospitalized, was Dougray [Scott] who…talk about unprofessional.”

With the mention of her Batwoman co-star, Rose then turned to address his behavior specifically, beginning with an anecdote regarding how the former Jacob Kane actor “called my agent after my exit to find a way to leave to which she replied, ‘Break your neck, I guess,” yet [he] slammed me in the press.”

“I never raised my voice on a set, never have…yet Dougray hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little b—h at women and was a nightmare,” she continued. “He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted, he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy. [The CW] declined.”

In her final anecdote regarding the set of Batwoman, Rose stated that she was “late one time, because I was in hospital,” only for Luke Fox actor Camrus Johnson to tell her after her discharge, “Yeah, well, maybe if people were not late we would make our days.”

“A kid…a egomaniac kid who worked one day a week had the audacity,” Rose frustratedly began, before jumping to how “the stunt department were furious even though I never blamed them.”

“But I went on Fallon and spoke of my injury, and didn’t play the game. Aside from them I was loved and loved my crew,” she wrote, before ultimately adding, “Oh and they wouldn’t drive me to work and knew I couldn’t legally drive after surgery…so they said ‘get a taxi’.”

In conclusion to her Instagram story, Rose shared an x-ray of her neck injuries in order to refute “those who thought I owe [proof of] injuries”.

What do you make of Rose’s explosive diatribe against The CW? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!