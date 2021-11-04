More Evidence Emerges That Disney Changed The Name Of Boba Fett’s Slave I

More Evidence Emerges That Disney Changed The Name Of Boba Fett’s Slave I

More evidence has emerged that The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm have changed the name of Boba Fett’s space ship from Slave I to Firespray.

Back in June, LEGO packaging for Fett’s space ship did not include the name of Slave I, but rather described the ship based on its appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 as Boba Fett’s Starship.

Related: Boba Fett Actor Mark Anthony Austin Reacts To Disney Renaming Boba Fett’s Slave I

On top of this LEGO packaging, LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen and LEGO Star Wars Lead Designer Michael Stockwell explained that order had come down to no longer use the name Slave I.

Stockwell told Jedi News, “We’re not calling it Slave I any more. This is Boba Fett’s Starship.”

When asked why the name was changed, Frederiksen said, “Everybody is. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use any more.”

Related: Disney Star Wars Officially Renames Boba Fett’s Slave I

Then in August, a press release sent to ScreenRant to promote Marvel Comics’ crossover series Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters, Fett’s ship was called Firespray.

It was listed among five other bounty hunters and their ships as part of a variant cover initiative that arrived in September.

The six ships and their bounty hunters included: Bossk and The Hound’s Tooth, Boba Fett and Firespray, IG-88 and IG-2000, Zuckuss and The Mist Hunter, Valance Beilert and The Broken Wing, and Dengar and The Punishing One.

Now more evidence has arrived in the form of officially licensed merchandise from Her Universe. If you are unfamiliar with Her Universe, the fashion brand describes itself as a “groundbreaking fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein, whose mission is to create stylish, fashion-forward merchandise for female sci-fi fans.”

The description adds, “Hoping to change the perception that science fiction and fantasy is just for boys, Her Universe is the place for fangirls to step into the spotlight and be heard, recognized and rewarded.”

Eckstein voices Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The new Firespray merchandise was spotted by the Boba Fett Fan Club, who tweeted, “It was only a matter of time and we saw the signs…”Firespray” merch is now a thing. New official items from Her Universe.”

Related: Star Wars Author Tricia Barr Takes Issue With Star Wars Canon In Response To Disney Nixing Boba Fett’s Slave I

There is also a third shirt that calls Boba Fett’s Slave I ship as Firespray.

On top of these shirts and the LEGO set, Boba Fett Fan Club reports there are four other Slave I pieces of merchandise that call the ship Firespray or Boba Fett’s Starfighter or Starship.

They include the MPC Boba Fett’s Starfighter.

The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar also describes Boba Fett’s Slave I as Boba Fett’s starship.

The official description for the set states, “The 11 mini build vehicles include The Razor Crest, Riot Mar’s starfighter, Imperial Troop Transport, X-wing, TIE Fighter, Imperial Light Cruiser, Boba Fett’s starship and the Child’s hoverpram.”

The Star Wars Mandalorian Boba Fett’s Star Fighter & Imperial Light Cruiser 3D Collectible calls the ship Boba Fett’s Star Fighter not Slave I.

Finally, De Agostini’s Star Wars Ships and Vehicles describe Slave I as “Caza Estelar De Boba Fett.” It also describes it as Boba Fett’s Firespray-31.

The name Firespray might be familiar to Star Wars fans as Slave I is a Firespray-31 class patrol and attack craft.

While all of this merchandise no longer describes the ship as Slave I, the Star Wars Databank still describes the ship as its original name. However, if you look at the url it does say Boba Fett’s Starship.

What do you make of this new evidence that Disney has done away with the name of Slave-I as Boba Fett’s ship name?