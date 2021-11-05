The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Actress Janet Hubert Goes Full Blue Anon, Speculates “Trumpers” Gave Alec Baldwin Loaded Gun On Set Of Rust

Actress Janet Hubert, perhaps best known for her role as Aunt Viv in hit ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, believes that “Trumpers” are to blame for handing Alec Baldwin the loaded gun which recently ended the life of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

“Am I crazy, but my first thought was Baldwin was given this gun on purpose from someone to get back at him for his Trump impersonations?” the actress unfoundedly proposed to her followers on Twitter. “I have never seen prop guns sitting out on set EVER. Then to photograph his pain and give it to the press! Hmm, so very heartless, TRUMPERS?”

To the shock of no one with at least a bit of sense, Hubert’s tweet was not very well received by other users, many of whom were quick to call her out for making such a bold and baseless accusation regarding the tragic event that not only killed Hutchins, but also injured Rust Director Joel Souza.

“I think that’s a bit far fetched. Also like saying you are an actress.” refuted @Chrissyc1124. “You haven’t seen prop guns sitting out on set EVER… .how many sets have you been on? One? Maybe two? Stop trying to stay relevant.”

Another user, @talk2jomaude, brought up the fact that there had already been reports of misfires on the set of Rust a few days prior to Baldwin’s accident, as well as the fact that this was not the first time Baldwin had handled guns on a movie set.

“Seriously? There were prior misfires on set and apparently nothing was done to improve safety,” she wrote. “Inexperienced armorer. AD fired from prior gig for unexpected gun discharge. Crew taking guns off set to target shoot. Not Alec’s first time handling a gun. Wake up!”

Twitter user @Mushu_Shrimp cheekily asserted, “it’s still safer on the set of Rust than in any democrat controlled US city.”

@SebastopolSlim noted, “If someone puts a gun in your hand, it’s loaded until you prove that it isn’t,” adding that it’s “your responsibility” to make sure the gun you’ve been handed is safe to use.

“Loaded or not, never point a weapon at someone unless you intend to use it. Your responsibility” he added. “P.S. There is no reason to use real guns fro props. None.”

User @JunicusPublius also pointed to the basic rules of gun safety, stating, “Anyone handling a gun on the set should have passed gun safety training before being allowed to touch 1.

“Anyone handed a gun should personally check it for unloaded,” they explained. “You never point a real gun at anyone even if you think it’s empty.”

“Had Alec: Hired professionals instead of amateurs this wouldn’t have happened,” declared @MehMunky. “Followed basic rules of weapon handling (treat every weapon as if it’s loaded) this wouldn’t have happened. Taken a single gun safety class, this wouldn’t ave happened,”

Alluding to an incident from last week involving a Hollywood cameraman who threatened Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, @JDCBRAND wrote, “Nice long shot conspiracy. But… .Reality is this,” alongside a screenshot of the news as published by Breitbart.

Terror on the Prairie actor Nick Searcy retweeted Hubert’s original tweet and added, “Democrats are insane. Literally.”

In a follow-up tweet, Searcy pointed out that this conspiracy is implausible for one simple fact: Baldwin wouldn’t really hire a Trump supporter to work with him.

Former Survivor: Kaôh Rōng star Anna Khait simply encouraged Hubert to “Lay off the crack.”

The investigation by authorities at Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department is currently ongoing. As of writing, no charges have been filed against Baldwin for the killing of Hutchins.

Information has revealed, however, that Assistant Director David Halls – the man who handed Baldwin the loaded gun – and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed did have some level of involvement in the series of events that led to the accidental shooting.

As per an affidavit filed in Santa Fe County, where the film was being shot, “David advised when Hannah showed him the firearm before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds.”

“He advised he should have checked all of them, but didn’t, and couldn’t recall if she spun the drum.” the affidavit continued.

Conversely, Gutierrez-Reed has been accused of negligence, but there may be more to this than initially let on by sources who witnessed the accident.

According to an official statement issued by Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer, Jason Bowles, “Hannah was hired on two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer. She fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department.”

“The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings,” the statement continued. “This was not the fault of Hannah.”

What do you make of Hubert claiming a Trump supporter is to blame for handing Baldwin a loaded gun? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below or on social media.