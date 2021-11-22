Rust Script Supervisor Sues Alec Baldwin, Claims Actor “Intentionally, Without Just Cause Or Excuse, Cocked And Fired The Loaded Gun”

Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor for the movie Rust, has filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over the actor-slash-producer’s accidental shooting which wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza and killed its director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

While it is currently believed that the shooting of Hutchins and Souza was an accident, Mitchell doesn’t believe that this is the case. Instead, she claims in her lawsuit that, though Baldwin may not have intended to injure or kill anyone, he intentionally handled the now-infamous revolver in an unsafe way.

“Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm,” reads one of Mitchell’s complaints, Deadline reports.

Further, the lawsuit filed against the actor claims that Baldwin “fired the gun towards individuals, including [Maine Mitchell], Ms. Hutchins, and Mr. Souza, even though protocol was not to do so.”

“Live ammunition was allowed onto the set despite the fact that live ammunition is never to be used nor brought onto any studio lot or stage,” adds Mitchell and her lawyer, noted feminist attorney Gloria Allred.

Upon Mitchell’s filing of her lawsuit, Allred told the press, “We are conducting our own investigation of what happened because there are many unanswered questions. Mamie has been interviewed by the Sheriff’s Department. She has information and evidence which she believes will be helpful in this investigation.”

Further, the filing asserts that “Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded.”

It continues, “He had no right to rely upon some alleged statement by the Assistant Director that it was a ‘cold gun,'” asserting that Baldwin “cannot hide behind the Assistant Director [David Halls] to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself.”

Mitchell’s lawsuit also details that “Prior to the incident, guns had been misfired on set, including, without limitation, by Defendant Baldwin’s stunt double and a prop master who accidentally shot herself in the foot.”

Deadline also reports that Mitchell made the initial call to 911 on the 21st of October immediately after Baldwin shot Hutchins and Souza.

What’s more, Baldwin is not the only member of the crew named in Mitchell’s full 29-page lawsuit, as the legal filing also includes, amongst many others, armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and Assistant Director David Halls.

The information above agrees with apparent statements from unidentified sources, who supposedly told TMZ that the very same gun used by Baldwin in the fatal shooting had been used by crew members for off-set target practice.

“Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally fired two rounds Saturday after being told that the gun was ‘cold’ — lingo for a weapon that doesn’t have any ammunition, including blanks,” reported The Los Angeles Time, who were also allegedly contacted by other unnamed members of Rust crew.

According to the outlet’s sources, “There should have been an investigation into what happened. There were no safety meetings. There was no assurance that it wouldn’t happen again. All they wanted to do was rush, rush, rush.”

A statement issued by Rust Assistant Director David Halls read, “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death.”

“It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again,” the statement concluded.

A similar statement was issued by Gutierrez-Reed via her lawyer, Jason Bowles, in which Bowles claimed that “Hannah still, to this day, has never had an accidental discharge. The first one on this set was the prop master and the second was a stunt man after Hannah informed him his gun was hot with blanks.”

Baldwin’s statement regarding the shooting that ended Hutchins’ life was actually shared on the actor’s Twitter account.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” said Baldwin.

He added, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

What do you make of Mitchell’s filing of a lawsuit against Baldwin over the Rust set shooting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below or on social media.