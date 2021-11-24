DC Comics And WarnerMedia Teaming With Biden Administration To Promote COVID Shots For Children

DC Comics and WarnerMedia are following in the footsteps of Big Bird and Sesame Street in their joint push with the Biden administration to push for childhood COVID vaccinations.

DC shared a tweet and a press release publicizing the initiative that includes giveaways of “posters, bandages and coloring and activity books” to Children’s Hospital Association medical facilities.

They tweeted, “We are thrilled to collaborate with WarnerMedia, Children’s Hospital Association and The Biden-Harris Administration to promote COVID-19 vaccinations by providing posters, bandages and coloring and activity books as giveaways at Children’s Hospital Association clincs.”

Kids 5-12 will receive the “Custom DC-Designed Posters to Theme the Hospitals along with DC Super Hero-Branded Adhesive Bandages and Coloring Activity Books,” says the press release, after they get a COVID shot at a Children’s Hospital location.

This will be “an ongoing collaboration between WarnerMedia and the Biden-Harris Administration,” so it’s safe to assume it will continue for the next four years.

First Lady Jill Biden made an appearance at a Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston with actors dressed as Superman and Wonder Woman to meet kids that were given their shots and paraphernalia.

“Knowing that needles and hospitals can seem scary to children, The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, along with Wonder Woman and Superman visited Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 14 to support the children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” says the DC press release.

#TexasChildrens welcomed a very special guest over the weekend, @FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden. During her Sunday visit, Dr. Biden celebrated Texas Children’s outstanding efforts to protect our communities from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/DHQYN1zh6x — Texas Children’s (@TexasChildrens) November 16, 2021

WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences President Pam Lifford provided a comment. “The DC Super Heroes have been symbols of hope, strength, and wonder to children of all ages for over 80 years,” she said.

“We are truly honored to be supporting the real life heroic work at Children’s Hospitals to promote childhood vaccinations against COVID-19,” Clifford added.

Warners previously partnered with the Biden White House, the CDC, and the US Department of Health to raise awareness and encourage masking and vaccination through their “Mask Up America” and “Getting There” campaigns.

The push for vaccinations and boosters continues to become greater and young children are in the mix now that schools are mostly back in session.

In reaction, vocal parents – some of whom are public figures -worried about their safety and efficacy are questioning mask mandates and compulsory COVID shots louder than ever.

Regardless of where you stand on that, tell us what you think of this latest PR campaign by DC Comics and the White House down below.