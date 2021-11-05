Terror on the Prairie and The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano recently responded to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies.

Biden issued a statement on November 4th requiring businesses to have their employees vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

He stated, “For our country, the choice is simple: get more people vaccinated, or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country. The virus will not go away by itself, or because we wish it away: we have to act.”

“Vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic. And while I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good. So I instituted requirements – and they are working,” he continued.

The President added, “Vaccination requirements are good for the economy. They not only increase vaccination rates but they help send people back to work – as many as 5 million American workers. They make our economy more resilient in the face of COVID and keep our businesses open.”

Biden then detailed, “Today, the Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees. If you work for one of these companies you will either need to get vaccinated or test at least weekly.”

“Also today, the Department of Health and Human Services released its rule to ensure that our nation’s healthcare workers are vaccinated. No one should be at risk when they seek medical care. Together, these rules will cover about 100 million Americans – two-thirds of all workers in America,” he stated.

He concluded the statement writing, “I’m calling on employers to act. Businesses have more power than ever before to accelerate our path out of this pandemic, save lives, and protect our economic recovery.”

Carano responded to Biden’s mandate on Twitter.

First, she shared an image that reads, “Your body does not belong to your employer, your school or your government.”

Carano would also tweet from the set of Terror on the Prairie. She wrote, “‘Two weeks to flatten the curve.’ #DoNotComply.”

Accompanying these comments, she shared a photo of herself with the message “Do Not Comply” marked across her arms.

Carano appeared to previously speak out against Biden’s mandates when he gave a speech about them back in September.

In that speech Biden said, “As your President, I’m announcing tonight a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated to combat those blocking public health.”

He then declared what his plan entailed, “First, we must increase vaccinations among the unvaccinated with new vaccination requirements…This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you. The people you work with. The people you care about. The people you love.”

“The Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 millions workers to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week,” he added.

Carano appeared to respond to it by posting to Twitter an image that reads, “The freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your grandchildren will never know existed.”

Carano previously called on people to speak out against government lockdowns back in July 2021.

On Twitter, she wrote, “The best time to have spoken up about these draconian lockdowns would have been when they locked us down.”

She continued, “The second best time wouldn’t been ANYTIME since they locked us down.”

“The third best time would be… NOW. Don’t let this go on,” she concluded.

In October 2020, she also tweeted, ““I request to restore the freedom to visit our loved ones during their stay at the #Nevada hospitals. We will abide by new regulations but patients MUST be allowed a family member with them during these times.”

“Governor Sisolak, Respect life, choice & freedom. Let families be together,” she added.

In September 2020, she also took to Twitter to write, “Open up your businesses & churches. Put whatever regulations you want to because that is your right but open them up.”

“You’re telling me Covid-19 knows the difference between a protest or praise & worship. I haven’t even been to church in over a decade but I sure would go now,” she added.

