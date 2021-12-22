Joe Rogan Believes Social Media Hates Chris Pratt Because Of His Christian Faith: “He’s Pretty Open About It, And Because Of That They Attack Him”

Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt tends to get quite the backlash from woke social justice warriors pretty much every time he shares anything about either himself or his family on social media, in a knee-jerk reaction which comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan believes stems from a number of factors, chief among them the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s openness about his Christian Faith.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster told guest Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann that in Hollywood “even Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he’s not afraid to openly state that he is a Christian.”

Beeple recalls that the Jurassic World star was “the worst Chris for a while,” before he is uncharacteristically interrupted by Rogan, who says that the Pratt “is the nicest f—king guy I’ve ever met in my life.”

“The worst Chris” trend is the result of a Twitter poll of sorts conducted by screenwriter Amy Berg, who in 2018 shared a picture of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt and asked users to choose which “one has to go,” with most selecting the Guardians of the Galaxy actor as their choice.

“I don’t give a f—k with their thing,” said Rogan in regards to Berg’s “One has to go” poll, adding, “they’re all insane people that hate their jobs…that are sitting in front of the cubicle, [and] when their boss isn’t looking they’re tweeting bad things about Chris Pratt.”

In response to what his guest said about social justice warriors making concern troll-heavy mountains out of innocuous molehills, Rogan described the particularly woke phenomenon as a “bully pile-on.”

“That’s what it is, You see someone being vulnerable and you could snipe at them, and you don’t have any repercussions, and they’re not in front of you so you attack the guy, and he hasn’t done nothing,” further explained the podcaster.

“Chris Pratt is, like, one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life,” reiterated Rogan. “He’s genuinely friendly. I’ve been in hunting camp with him. He’s nice to everybody. My point is [that] I’ve seen him interact with people.”

“He sits at these cafeteria-style tables with everybody. With, you know, people from all walks of life. He’s, like, super normal,” the comedian then declared, adding that he’s “been around him multiple times” in the aforementioned hunting camp atmosphere. “He’s super kind, super normal guy.”

Rogan then touched on Pratt’s Christian faith and explained why he definitely believes that his beliefs are the driving factor behind the regular backlash the The Tomorrow War actor faces on social media.

“He is one of the rare guys that’s like, he’s kind of outside of the lines in terms of his ideology,” said Rogan, further clarifying that “He’s Christian, and he’s pretty open about it, and because of that they attack him.”

“It’s something so simple,” he continued, “Like, he just believes in Jesus and he likes, you know, he likes to be a good person and they’re like, ‘F—k him!'”

Most recently, Pratt found himself in the middle of an unwarranted controversy just last month when he shared a picture of himself and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to Instagram.

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!!” wrote Pratt on his personal Instagram account. “You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade.”

He continued, “Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

Social Justice Warriors were quick to take issue with the actor’s well-intended tweet, with many deluding themselves into believing that the post was an attack by Pratt on his ex-wife Anna Farris.

Eventually, after this latest outrage storm had passed, Pratt admitted that he felt felt depressed after reading the comments he received under in response to his Instagram post. However, the actor also revealed that he felt better the next morning after finding solace in his Christian faith.

“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed, and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” said Pratt at the time. “I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to. And I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing.”

The actor recalled his experience in the woods, explaining, “[I] got my blood pumping and God was like, sat down there right down next to me,” adding that he “actually got emotional out in the woods. I just felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me.”

“So I just want to say all glory to God. And if you feel down today maybe get [some] exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in, because it really helped me this morning,” the actor concluded.

