The Suicide Squad And Dune Actor David Dastmalchian Appears To Throw Shade At Evangeline Lilly For Her Anti-Vaccine Mandate Stance

David Dastmalchian, who recently appeared in The Suicide Squad and Dune, appeared to throw shade at his Ant-Man star Evangeline following her anti-vaccine mandate stance.

Lilly recently posted to Instagram that she attended the anti-vaccine mandate rally in Washington D.C. on the weekend of January 22nd and 23rd.

She posted, “I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing.”

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society…under any threat whatsoever,” Lilly declared.

She continued, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

Finally, she concluded, “I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

In an apparent response to this Instagram post from Lilly, Dastmalchian took to Twitter where he wrote, “It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things.”

Dastmalchian wouldn’t be the only blue check to throw shade at Lilly.

Scooper and YouTuber Grace Randolph wrote, “Nobody is forcing anybody to get vaccinated, but you then can’t force people to be around you if you refuse to get vaccinated and are a danger to them.”

The Hollywood Reporter writer Richard Newby tweeted, “Evangeline Lily bout to spin-off herself right out of the MCU alongside Letitia.”

He added in another tweet, “Evangeline Lilly isn’t a scientist last time I checked. It’s not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of public health What is so hard about this?”

Rolling Stone writer Ej Dickson tweeted, “In her Instagram post, Evangeline Lilly referred to herself as ‘pro choice.’ This is a very common (and disgusting) rhetorical trick among anti vaxxers — by co-opting the language of the repro rights movement, they think they can make their agenda more palatable to the left.”

Tor.com writer Jacob Clifton wrote, “happy to cancel Evangeline Lilly. frankly forgot to do it earlier.”

While these individuals went after Lilly, she also received quite a bit of support.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor Dean Cain tweeted, “And she is correct. #NoMandates“

Reacher actor Matthew Marsden wrote, “Not only talented, but beautiful AND smart.”

Comedian Tim Young wrote, “Evangeline Lilly is an actress with common sense.”

What do you make of Dastmalchian’s comments? Do you think he was throwing shade at Lilly?

