The Critical Drinker Demolishes The Book Of Boba Fett: “A Hideous Conglomeration Of Half-Baked Decisions”

YouTuber The Critical Drinker recently released his review of Lucasfilm’s latest Disney+ entry The Book of Boba Fett and he disemboweled the show.

The Drinker begins his review stating, “It’s a hideous conglomeration of half-baked decisions, flaccid action scenes, non-existent character development, a plot that feels it was cobbled together in the space of the afternoon, and some of the most baffling creative choices I’ve seen since this f***ing thing [referring to the alien Klaud from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker].”

The Drinker continued, “It’s basically two episodes worth of actual story spun out into a seven episode season by making every single scene, conversation, and event take five times longer than it needs to.”

“A show, where the main protagonist somehow manages to be a background character in his own f***ing story and even vanishes completely for two entire episodes. And it’s all hammered home with s***ty direction from a guy who seems to have lost every ounce of creative energy he once had. And apathetic low energy performances from a bunch of actors who make Adam Sandler look like a shining beacon of professional intensity.

“In other words it’s s**t. In fact, it’s not just s**t it’s insultingly s**t.” he declared.

After briefly outlining the plot of the show, the Drinker states, “If I was a cynical man, I’d say what they really had here were a couple of leftover episodes for The Mandalorian that weren’t enough to support an entire season. So, instead, they built a hastily contrived Boba Fett show to incorporate them because, honestly, they fit into the narrative about as naturally as a male feminist in a strip club.”

“Having a show where your main character literally disappears from the narrative for two entire episodes and gets replaced by another more popular character is a pretty bold move I guess. But then so is downing a pint of brake fluid and jumping headfirst into an empty swimming pool. It doesn’t work as well as you think. Believe that,” he asserts.

Next, The Critical Drinker takes aim at the characterization of Boba Fett, “The impression I get is that Boba Fett is kind of an unwelcome guest star in his own show. Half the time he just kind of fades into the background, letting other people do his talking for him, refusing to take decisive action when it would clearly benefit to do so, and deferring to other characters when it’s time to make big tactical decisions.”

“Who the f*** is this weird imposter?”, he asks. “The Boba Fett from the OT wouldn’t have put up with this s***. In fact, that Boba Fett wouldn’t even have got involved in this nonsense in the first place.”

“It really pisses me off when writers to tried to bend established characters around the needs of their new s***ty story rather than have the story reflect the logical choices that character would make. And Boba Fett is the perfect example of this,” he opines.

The Drinker goes on to explain this point, “A guy who started out as a cold, ruthless, highly resourceful bounty hunter, who shot first and asked questions later, has now become a caring, compassionate, trusting father figure happy to put his faith in people he barely knows, offering jobs to characters who literally tried to murder him a few days earlier, and refusing to take a firm stand against known enemies.”

“I mean I’m no expert in gangland diplomacy or anything, but I’m pretty sure that if a rival crime lord openly disrespects you and challengers your authority in front of your peers then that’s the time to start cracking some f***ing skulls. Lay the smack down on the first guy to step out of line and the chances are the others will think twice before making the same mistake,” he elucidates his point.”

In contrast, he says, “But nah, Boba Fett’s standard approach is, ‘Let’s just wait and see what happens.'”

The Drinker goes on to point out that a Fennec Shand show would have been more interesting given she does everything Boba Fett should be doing.

He explains, “I’d rather have had a Fennec show where the main character gets to be smart, cunning, resourceful and kick ass instead of this tired and confused old man pretending to be Boba Fett.”

The Drinker then takes issue with the show’s final battle, “The final battle, which basically amounts to a dozen or so extras standing in the middle of the street and getting shot over and over again is basically a master class of military stupidity that makes the Battle of Winterfell look like the Battle of f***ing Austerlitz.”

“There’s no cunning traps, no strategy, no subterfuge or diversionary attacks, nothing. They just stand around waiting for the enemy to rock up and the shooting starts,” he adds.

The Drinker goes on to point out that Slave I is nowhere to be seen in the episode and would have easily been able to mow down the massive battle droids that the Pyke Syndicate deployed.

As he begins to conclude the video, The Drinker really lights into the show, “Boba Fett is basically the Mike Zeroh of entertainment. Pointless, rambling, lazy, incoherent, meaningless sludge whose only real purpose is to eat up as much airtime as possible.”

“It’s nothing but content without a shred of artistic integrity behind it, designed to be consumed like a f***ing Big Mac and promptly forgotten about three seconds later,” he declared.

Finally, he concludes, “That’s what this franchise has become now: just content for content’s sake. It does nothing. It says nothing. It means nothing. Because ultimately it is nothing.”

The Drinker is not alone in his criticism of the show. Shadow of the Empire writer Steve Perry has been very critical of the show. In his brief review of the show’s final episode, he summed up the show saying, “Looked pretty, but as substantive as cotton candy in the Sahara.”

He also criticized the show’s final battle scene stating, “And, in a battle that might employ the worst strategy and poorest tactics in Star Wars ever, (‘When in doubt, scream and shout, flap your arms, run all about!’) the most inept combatants, for whom pouring piss out of a boot would seem to be a major challenge, there was not one surprising moment.”

What did you make of The Critical Drinker’s review of The Book of Boba Fett?

