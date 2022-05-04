Genshin Impact VA Brianna Knickerbocker And Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise VA Laura Stahl Tell Followers To Block Them Over Possible Reversal Of Roe v. Wade

Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise voice actor Laura Stahl and Genshin Impact voice actor Brianna Knickerbocker both encouraged their followers to block them over the recent draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

A draft of a majority opinion penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito declared, “We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision overruling Roe and Casey. And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision. We can only do our job, which is to interpret the law, apply longstanding principles of stare decisis, and decide this case accordingly.”

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Alito asserted.

In response to this, Laura Stahl, who also provides voice work for Vinland Saga, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Genshin Impact wrote on Twitter, “if u feel like today’s supreme court ruling is a win go ahead n unfollow now block me plz k thnx bye.”

Stahl added in a follow-up tweet, “ok just read it’s not too late the court just INTENDS to strike rvw we can still organize and the dem party can still GET THEY SHT TOGETHER.”

Knickerbocker, whose credits also include Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Carole & Tuesday, and The Rising of the Shield Hero also told fans to block her sharing Stahl’s initial tweet and writing, “Same goes for me. Don’t let the door hit ya!”

Knickerbocker and Stahl’s comments come amid numerous celebrity comments reacting to the draft opinion. Some choice ones include one from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress Celia Gooding who tweeted, “overturning Roe v. Wade is a death sentence for actual, living people all over the country.”

She added, “grouping any of this systemic violence under the guise of ‘pro-life’ is hauntingly ironic.”

Y: The Last Man actress Amber Tamblyn also tweeted, “Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens— women and birthing people everywhere.”

She added, “The overturning of Roe V Wade is a political act of violence against us and we will not accept it. We will fight and we will not stop. EVER.”

Amanda Duarte tweeted, “I do wonder how these white supremacist lawmakers would feel if their little white daughters were raped and impregnated by black men.”

Olivia Munn shared an image to Instagram that reads, “We should pass a woman’s heartbeat law: If a woman has a heartbeat, you can’t tell her what to do with her goddamn body. Ever. Period.”

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted, “Forced birth & illegal abortions across state lines is backwards & cruel. The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito & his ilk of RW radicals, who are toxic to the Court’s impartiality.”

“Based on his arguments, the Supreme Court is strictly political now,” he concluded.

What do you make of Stahl and Knickerbocker’s comments? Will you block them as they request?

