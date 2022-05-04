Fuuto Pi, the upcoming first proper anime entry into the long-running and iconic Kamen Rider franchise, has unveiled a new key visual in celebration of the reveal of its official premiere date.

An adaptation of writer Riku Sanjo and artist Masaki Sato’s Kamen Rider W sequel manga, Kamen Rider Futo Tantei, produced in honor of the franchise’s 50th anniversary, Fuuto Pi picks up in the aftermath of Philip and Shotaro’s fight as Kamen Rider Double against Kamen Rider Core, as depicted in the 2010 film Kamen Rider × Kamen Rider OOO & W Featuring Skull: Movie War Core.

Having survived their opponent’s attempt to conquer the Earth, Fuuto PI finds Philip and Shotaro returning to their hometown of Fuuto and dedicating themselves to both stomping out the remnants of the evil organization Museum and the last of the Dopant monsters, all the while continuing to serve as investigators at the Narumi Detective Office.

First confirmed as in production during April 2021’s Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Commemorative Project press conference, the official Japanese Kamen Rider website revealed on May 3rd that Fuuto PI will officially debut on the country’s U-NEXT streaming service on August 1st, followed by the start of a general airing on Tokyo MX a week later.

Meanwhile, Western fans will be able to watch the series courtesy of Crunchyroll, who simultaneously announced that they would stream the series in Summer 2022, ostensibly as a simulcast alongside the Japanese broadcast.

Alongside this news, series animators Studio Kai (Uma Musume Pretty Derby 2nd Season, Skeleton Knight in Another World) released a new key visual for the series depicting Kamen Rider Double’s two halves posing in the foreground as their manga-exclusive ally Tokime stands behind them with her back to the audience.

As previously made public during its initial reveal, Kamen Rider Fuuto Pi will feature direction from Yousuke Kabashima (Accel World: Infinite Burst) with assistance from Ayataka Tanemura (Black Clover), script supervision from the aforementioned Sanjo (Kamen Rider Zero-One), and writing from Tatsuto Higuchi (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans).

The series’ lead character designer, Hidekazu Ebina (Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions), will also serve as its animation director alongside Sei Komatsubara (Little Busters!).

In bringing the world of Kamen Rider W to life, the pair will be assisted by main animators Yukiyoshi Shikiji (Tiger & Bunny), Kazuhito Tomonaga (Lupin III: Fujiko Mine’s Lie), and Kenta Yokoya (Garo: Vanishing Line).

Further, Fuuto PI’s voice cast will include Makoto Furukawa (Saitama, One Punch Man) as Ryu Terui/Kamen Rider Accel, Mikako Komatsu (Maam, Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai) as Akiko Narumi, Akira Sekine (Princess, Princess Principal) as Tokime, and Daisuke Ono (Jotaro Kujo, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Yukiji Bando.

As for the central Kamen Rider Double, Kouki Uchiyama (Roxas, Kingdom Hearts) will portray Philip while Yoshimasa Hosoya (Junk Dog/Joe, Megalobox) will lend his voice to Shotaro Hidari.

Are you interested in checking out Fuuto PI? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

