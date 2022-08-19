Rumor: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Going With The “Snyderverse” Timeline For The DCEU

Rumor: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Going With The “Snyderverse” Timeline For The DCEU

Now that David Zaslav and Discovery’s takeover of Warner Bros. is complete, or close to it, the question of what he’s going to do with DC cinematically is approaching an answer.

RELATED: Kevin Smith Shares Secrets Of His Planned Episode For DC’s Now-Canceled “Strange Adventures” Animated Series

And since this conundrum only has one of two solutions, fans prayed and predicted Zaslav would select the salient and tantalizing option of restoring the Snyderverse — which there has been a clamoring for the last couple of years; manipulated or not.

The rumor mill, where Mikey Sutton of Geekosity and vlogger Syl Abdul lead the vanguard, is hot and heavy with speculation that restoring the Zack Snyder timeline is exactly what Zaslav is going to do; according to a recent scoop by Abdul, that is what’s happening.

Abdul says, based on what he heard from his sources, Zaslav is sticking with the Snyderverse timeline and the key indicator is Ben Affleck.

The Batman v Superman and Justice League actor is returning for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after some reshoots and now that the film is put in a slot preceding the release of The Flash.

Affleck allegedly replaces Michael Keaton, who was coming back to fill the Batman void but that was supposed to begin with The Flash. Now the ’89 Caped Crusader’s presence would be confusing if not extraneous.

But this is only the beginning. It is rumored Affleck is in reshoots for The Flash as well to film extra scenes. The exact nature of those scenes is unknown though the belief is they expand the actor’s part in the film.

RELATED:

Recall there was an additional rumor that ‘Batfleck’ was going to die until this idea was overruled and an end-credit scene will show him flung into the future of the Snyderverse — the Knightmare reality ruled by evil Superman and Darkseid.

According to Abdul, the clear implication is that Affleck has more to do and will stick around as Zaslav wants no other Batman than the one belonging to DCEU.

“Zaslav chose Affleck because he wanted to keep the timeline,” he said. This jibes with Mikey Sutton’s intel from his insiders — “Warner Bros. Discovery wants to reload and not reboot the DCEU.”

Zaslav had the chance to reboot things with The Flash as it stood and Batgirl. He didn’t want the Flashpoint timeline, however, and shelved the latter because it either tested badly or they killed off Keaton’s character unceremoniously.

Whatever the case, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Man of Steel, and BVS are going to be canon again and the Snyderverse is going to be restored sooner than expected, say Abdul and Sutton.

The only thing missing is Henry Cavill. Does he still have a future as Superman? Abdul heard this is affirmative but we have to wait two months for Black Adam to release in order to find out.

NEXT: Rumor: Warner Bros. Discovery Board Wants To Go Over CEO David Zaslav And Shelve ‘The Flash’ Due To Ezra Miller’s Erratic Behavior